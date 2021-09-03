Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to headline January dairy conference

United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo converses during a question and answer sessions with state Republican legislators in the Senate chamber of the Wisconsin State Capitol in Madison, Wis. Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
It may be years until the next presidential election, but for some potential 2024 candidates, it's never too soon to pay a visit to battleground state Wisconsin.
Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, the Republican who served under former President Donald Trump, is scheduled to headline the Dairy Business Association's Dairy Strong, a conference for the dairy community.
The conference will go from Jan. 19-20 at Monona Terrace in Madison, more than two years away from Wisconsin's presidential preference primary.
Pompeo last paid a major visit to Wisconsin about a year ago, in September 2020, when he addressed lawmakers in the Wisconsin state Senate, the first time a sitting U.S. Secretary of State had ever visited the state Capitol.
Pompeo's scheduled visit comes as potential presidential contenders in the Republican Party have already begun scheduling trips to other influential states in the presidential primary and general election, particularly neighboring Iowa, which holds the first in the nation presidential caucus.
Trump, who is reportedly considering a 2024 presidential bid, recently announced his intentions to return to Iowa for a rally. In Wisconsin, Trump had been scheduled to be appear via satellite at a western Wisconsin rally in June.
