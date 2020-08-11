Former Rep. Kelda Roys wins 26th Senate District race

In a packed race for Wisconsin’s 26th Senate District, attorney and former state Rep. Kelda Roys beat out six other Democrats vying for the Madison seat in Tuesday’s primary.
With no Republicans running for the district, Roys is poised to take the seat that Sen. Fred Risser — the longest serving lawmaker in the nation's history — has held for more than five decades.
"He has been our senator since long before I was born," Roys, who served four years on the state Assembly from 2009-13, said Tuesday. "I'm thrilled and incredibly honored. These are big shoes to fill and I promise that I will do my best."
Sudanese immigrant and political newcomer Nada Elmikashfi, who declared candidacy before Risser announced his retirement, finished the race second, despite a strong grassroots effort.
“Our fight does not end today, this coalition will only grow moving forward," Elmikashfi said in a statement. "We have paved the path for true progressive reform. Congratulations to Kelda Roys on your hard fought victory. We are excited to see the work you will accomplish in the state senate and wish you all the best in fighting for us.”
Other candidates vying for the seat included former Madison Ald. Brian Benford, 2018 gubernatorial candidate William Davis III, Wisconsin Environmental Initiative executive director John Imes, former educator and journalist Amani Latimer Burris and former Democratic Party field organizer Aisha Moe.
Election results are considered preliminary until officially canvassed.
The 26th Senate District covers the Isthmus, UW-Madison, Shorewood Hills and the western half of Madison.
This story will be updated.
