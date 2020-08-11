Former Rep. Kelda Roys wins 26th Senate District race

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SENATE DISTRICT 26 84.1% of Precincts Reporting (69 of 82) Kelda Helen Roys 16,423 ………. 40.40% Nada Elmikashfi 10,774 ………. 26.50% Brian Benford 3,939 ………. 9.70% Amani Latimer Burris 3,591 ………. 8.80% Aisha Moe 3,006 ………. 7.40% John Imes 2,599 ………. 6.40% William Henry Davis III 330 ………. 0.80%

In a packed race for Wisconsin’s 26th Senate District, attorney and former state Rep. Kelda Roys beat out six other Democrats vying for the Madison seat in Tuesday’s primary.

With no Republicans running for the district, Roys is poised to take the seat that Sen. Fred Risser — the longest serving lawmaker in the nation's history — has held for more than five decades.

"He has been our senator since long before I was born," Roys, who served four years on the state Assembly from 2009-13, said Tuesday. "I'm thrilled and incredibly honored. These are big shoes to fill and I promise that I will do my best."

Sudanese immigrant and political newcomer Nada Elmikashfi, who declared candidacy before Risser announced his retirement, finished the race second, despite a strong grassroots effort.