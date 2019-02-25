To address infrastructure, health and safety needs at Madison Metro Transit’s existing bus garage on East Washington Avenue, city officials are considering the purchase of land and two buildings on the former Oscar Mayer site for future Metro facility needs.
Securing additional bus storage capacity is necessary to improve bus service on the city’s periphery and implement bus rapid transit in Madison. However, the current garage at 1101 E. Washington Ave. is at capacity, poorly ventilated and a decade past its useful life.
Madison transportation director Tom Lynch said the city cannot take steps forward with its transportation goals before addressing capacity.
“We have ten steps, but we can’t really perform any of those ten steps before dealing with the bus storage problem first,” Lynch said.
A Metro facility analysis conducted by the city’s Department of Transportation analyzed seven scenarios that would repair the current garage and either rent or purchase satellite facility space elsewhere. Ultimately, it recommended investing in the current East Washington Avenue garage as a primary facility and purchasing 15 acres and two buildings on the north side of the former Oscar Mayer site near Highway 30 and Packers Avenue.
This option could cost between $13 million and $19 million, which includes the purchase price and cost of modifications, Lynch said.
Reich Brothers Holdings currently owns the 72-acre site at 910 Mayer Ave., purchasing it after the facility closed in June 2017. It is being developed by Reich Brothers and Rabin Worldwide with a mix of commercial and industrial uses.
Under a resolution that will be introduced to the City Council Tuesday, the city would pursue negotiations with Reich Brothers to buy Buildings 43 and 50 on the north side of the property to use as a satellite facility for Metro Transit.
This scenario envisions Building 43 would house 36 regular buses, or a combination of articulated buses and regular buses, and a bus wash. Building 50 would house 24 regular buses or a combination of articulated buses and regular buses. An articulated bus is a higher capacity vehicle with an extra axle and a flexible joint in the middle.
The northern portion of the site, which includes the two buildings, encompasses 15 acres and could be enough land for a full relocation of the East Washington Avenue facility in the future.
“The recommendation of the report is not to relocate operations, but if we are able to purchase Oscar Mayer, it preserves that option for future decision makers,” Lynch said.
Other scenarios studied in the facility analysis looked at building a satellite facility on Nakoosa Trail or at a new site near Highway 30 and Packers Avenue.
Ald. Rebecca Kemble, District 18, said the resolution, if adopted by the City Council, would signal to the property owner that elected city leaders support the proposal. She said this would be a “huge step forward” for the city in terms of pursuing Bus Rapid Transit and expanding bus service.
“That storage issue is literally the bottleneck,” Kemble said.
As a member of the Oscar Mayer Strategic Assessment Committee, Kemble said gaining city control of land at the site is important to develop transportation connections for pedestrians, bicyclists, transit and, potentially, rail.
“It’s such a critical transportation hub,” Kemble. “If the city can control some acreage there to determine what that looks like as far as multi-modal transportation hubs, that would be very positive for the city."
Compared to other options, the recommended scenario has the lowest capital spending, debt service, cost over time and housing cost per bus. It also does not increase operating costs. The project could also be eligible for federal funding through a Federal Transit Administration Small Starts local match.
The adopted 2019 capital improvement plan, a five-year non-binding guide for how and when the city should fund projects, includes $30 million in 2023 for a Metro Satellite Bus Facility project funded by general obligation borrowing.
The estimated cost of the phased upgrades at the East Washington Avenue garage is $57 million from 2019 to 2024. The budget includes $7 million in 2019 to design a heating, ventilation and air conditioning system and construct a new wash bay.