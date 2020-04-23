Former One Wisconsin Now executive director Scot Ross to join state ethics commission

Scot Ross, former executive director of liberal group One Wisconsin Now and firebrand to conservatives, has been appointed to the Wisconsin Ethics Commission.
Senate Minority Leader Jennifer Shilling, D-La Crosse, announced on Thursday that Ross had been appointed to the position previously held by Tamara Packard. The term will expire in May, 2024.
“Over the past decade Scot Ross has championed efforts to preserve Wisconsin’s proud tradition of clean, open and transparent government, high ethical standards and protect voting rights for every Wisconsin resident," Shilling said in a statement. "Scot is a strong and outspoken advocate for fairness and opportunity and will bring a wealth of personal experience and expertise to the Ethics Commission.”
Ross's appointment to the WEC comes as Shilling, who announced she will not seek re-election this fall, plans to step down as Senate Minority Leader Friday.
"Thank you (Shilling) for your kind words and I am honored to serve," Ross said in a tweet Thursday. "And congratulations on all your great work for the people of Wisconsin. You will be missed."
Ross joined OWN in 2007, and during his tenure helped grow the progressive organization’s donor base and online support network. He departed in early 2019 to take a position in the private sector.
Among its many activities, the group has spread awareness on student debt and the influence of Milwaukee’s conservative Bradley Foundation, filed several lawsuits against Wisconsin Republicans and conducted opposition research.
The group also won two significant legal challenges: one invalidating limits on early voting in the state’s lame-duck law and another deeming unconstitutional attempts by Republican lawmakers to block the group on Twitter.
In 2016, a federal judge struck down limits imposed by Republicans on in-person absentee voting that OWN and Citizen Action of Wisconsin argued were unfair to minority voters.
Created in 2015, the six-member Wisconsin Ethics Commission is tasked with ensuring an open and responsible government and promoting individual's rights through the state's campaign finance, lobbying and ethics laws.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.