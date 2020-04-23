Former One Wisconsin Now executive director Scot Ross to join state ethics commission

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Scot Ross, former executive director of liberal group One Wisconsin Now and firebrand to conservatives, has been appointed to the Wisconsin Ethics Commission.

Senate Minority Leader Jennifer Shilling, D-La Crosse, announced on Thursday that Ross had been appointed to the position previously held by Tamara Packard. The term will expire in May, 2024.

“Over the past decade Scot Ross has championed efforts to preserve Wisconsin’s proud tradition of clean, open and transparent government, high ethical standards and protect voting rights for every Wisconsin resident," Shilling said in a statement. "Scot is a strong and outspoken advocate for fairness and opportunity and will bring a wealth of personal experience and expertise to the Ethics Commission.”

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Ross's appointment to the WEC comes as Shilling, who announced she will not seek re-election this fall, plans to step down as Senate Minority Leader Friday.

"Thank you (Shilling) for your kind words and I am honored to serve," Ross said in a tweet Thursday. "And congratulations on all your great work for the people of Wisconsin. You will be missed."