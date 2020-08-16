Former Milton man helps develop key instrument on Mars rover

The planetary instrument for X-ray lithochemistry or PIXL will provide more detailed detection and analysis of chemical elements on Mars than ever before.

Hummel was one of several operators of the PIXL who made sure it could do what it was expected to do before leaving Earth for the seven-month voyage to Mars.

“I joined the team when they had all the components of the instrument and were putting them together,” Hummel said. “Basically, we got the instrument and went through a list of things it has to do.”

The PIXL is one of two instruments on the rover’s arm. It takes photos that are reviewed by scientists, who tell the rover arm if they want more detailed looks at certain locations.

Hummel called the Mars rover a special part of the Jet Propulsion Lab because of the public’s keen interest in it.

“On the morning of the launch, I received quite a few kind messages from family and friends,” Hummel said. “It was very nice to feel like other people had bought in to the project and that the successful launch was enjoyed by many.”

Proud parents

Among those watching as an Atlas V-541 rocket took the rover into space were Hummel’s parents, Leo and Deb Hummel of Milton.