Former Madison water manager suing city for $44,000 over vacation, sick leave payouts

Madison's former water manager is suing the city for $44,361 because of leftover vacation and sick leave he alleges should have been paid out when he left his job in January.

Thomas Heikkinen, who served as the city's water utility general manager for more than 12 years, filed the lawsuit against the city Thursday in Dane County Circuit Court.

The lawsuit argues that Heikkinen was only paid half of his accumulated sick time, when he was supposed to get a 100% payout. The city also "erroneously" deducted about 120 hours of vacation time from Heikkinen's balance, the complaint states.

City Attorney Michael Haas said he does not have a comment on the lawsuit.

According to the lawsuit, City Attorney Michael Haas told Heikkinen in an email that the city was rejecting his claim for more money because the employment agreement states that if Heikkinen left his job, but did not retire, he was only entitled to a 50% payout for the sick time. Haas said the 120 hours were deducted because Heikkinen hadn't earned those hours yet.

Heikkinen sent a letter to the mayor Sept. 14 saying that he would be quitting his job on Jan. 9.