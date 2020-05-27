Former Madison principal, rural superintendent vie to lead Wisconsin's public schools

"I was a teacher first and foremost in the Madison public schools and so I always try and bring that with me in all of the work that I continue to do, always trying to make sure and remember what it’s like to be in the classroom and be a teacher supporting our students," said Briggs, who taught kindergarten at Franklin, Glendale and Thoreau elementary schools, and is a former principal of Schenk Elementary School.

Underly, meanwhile, said she's felt that she's always been on the "front lines" over her career, from her years teaching to her time spent advising many first-generation college students at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

She said her current role as superintendent sets her apart from Briggs as she's been working in the district to provide educational support to children and families over the course of the novel coronavirus pandemic, a reality she has "been living … every day since March 13."

"I see firsthand what it is the schools have to do and what the schools need to do in order to protect our kids," she added later. "That's where I could take that thinking to the DPI. I’m not that far removed."

On possible changes to the state’s school voucher program, both candidates said they are public school advocates first.