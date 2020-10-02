Former Madison Council member Donna Moreland named Deputy Secretary of Department of Safety and Professional Services

Donna Moreland, who represented Madison's 7th District, was named Deputy Secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Safety and Professional Services by the agency Secretary-designee Dawn Crim Friday.

Moreland resigned from her position on the Madison City Council Tuesday, more than seven months before her term was to conclude, according to a statement from the council president and vice president.

“Donna will be a valuable addition to our leadership team,” Crim said in a statement. “She brings deep leadership skills and extensive management experience to our agency. I am confident that she will help us do our important work of keeping the people of Wisconsin safe and supporting our state’s economic growth.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Moreland will replace Nia Trammell, who is leaving DSPS on Oct. 9 to fill a seat on the Dane County Circuit Court.

Moreland worked in legal administration for more than 15 years and represented Madison’s 7th District since April 2019.

“I am honored to join DSPS, and I look forward to working closely with Secretary-designee Dawn Crim to serve our customers and the people of Wisconsin,” Moreland said in a statement. “This is a tremendous opportunity to make a difference on a state-wide level.”