Tony Earl, who served as the state's 41st governor from 1983-87, is remembered by family and friends as a champion of equality, conservation and Wisconsin values.

Earl died Thursday at the University of Wisconsin Hospital after suffering a stroke last weekend. He was 86.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers signed an executive order Thursday ordering flags at half-staff effective immediately to honor Earl's contributions to the state.

“A formidable leader and public servant, trusted colleague and mentor, and a good and loyal friend, Tony was well-liked and respected by so many," Evers said in a statement. "Tony was always a staunch defender of our state’s proud traditions, including conservation, and his passing is a significant loss for our state and for all who had the fortune of meeting and serving with him. His wisdom and wit will be well missed."

Earl's four daughters, Julia, Anne, Maggie and Kitty said Earl's family is "tremendously grateful for the love and support we’ve received."

“Our dad would have been honored by the outpouring of gratitude expressed by all," the daughters added. "He would encourage anyone he knew to actively engage in positive change.”

A 'meteoric rise'

Earl, a Democrat, was celebrated by friends and colleagues, including several former governors, at a “Toasting Tony Earl” event held in 2019 in Madison to honor the 50th anniversary of Earl’s election to the state Assembly. Attendees praised Earl as a champion for equal pay, conservation and public education.

Former Gov. Tommy Thompson was serving in the state Assembly in 1969 when Earl, then Wausau's city attorney, was elected to fill the seat vacated by Rep. David Obey.

Speaking in 2019, Thompson described Earl as "a young, debonair," attorney "whose reputation preceded him from Marathon County."

"He had no time to waste," Thompson said. "He was elected majority leader within one year of his election. Nobody in the history of this state has ever had such a meteoric rise as you, Tony."

Earl was re-elected twice to the Assembly before departing the Legislature in 1974 to run for Wisconsin Attorney General, but lost to Bronson La Follette. Upon his defeat, then-Gov. Patrick Lucey tabbed Earl to head the Department of Administration. In 1975, Earl took on the role of secretary of the state Department of Natural Resources, where he championed conservation and water quality issues.

In 1982, then-Gov. Lee Dreyfus decided not to seek re-election, setting the stage for Earl's gubernatorial run. Aided by his reputation as a bipartisan problem solver and champion of conservation, Earl defeated former acting Gov. Marty Schreiber in the Democratic primary that year and went on to beat Republican candidate Terry Kohler in the general election, securing an impressive 57% of the vote.

U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Black Earth, recalled Earl as "an extremely gregarious, kind-hearted Wisconsinite, often with a beer in one hand and the other one out shaking peoples' hands.”

Pocan still recalls joining Earl's gubernatorial campaign after his senior year of high school. It marked the future congressman's first involvement in a major campaign effort.

“We had stickers that we had made locally that we would put on all the kids in the parades," Pocan said. "It was right around the time the movie E.T. came out, and they said, ‘If you liked E.T., you’ll love T.E., Tony Earl for governor.”

Earl's time in the east wing of the Capitol building would ultimately last just four years. The Democratic incumbent was defeated in 1986 by Thompson, who dubbed him “Tony the Taxer” for tax increases Earl signed in the early part of his term to address a considerable state deficit.

Earl ran for U.S. Senate in 1988, but lost in the Democratic primary to Herb Kohl. Earl remained involved in Wisconsin politics in the years that followed, however, becoming a leading advocate for campaign and finance reform and a continuing proponent for environmental issues.

A lasting impact

In his one term as governor, Earl pushed for diversity in state government, which was reflected in the makeup of his cabinet. Earl's press secretary, Ronald McCrea was openly gay and his selection for secretary to the Department of Regulation and Licensing, Barbara Nichols, was the first Black woman to hold appointed office in the state.

“(Earl) really was one of the first to open up state government in that way to try to include diversity on sexual orientation," said Pocan, who is openly gay. "I think he deserves a lot of credit for that.”

Howard Fuller, who was chosen by Earl to head the Department of Employment Relations, in 2019 said "there was no political gain whatsoever for Tony to appoint me, it was quite the opposite.”

“You can talk all you want about how you believe in certain things, but the issue is what do you actually do? How do you actually act on it?" said Fuller, who is Black. "Anybody who’s got a brain knows that Tony not only believed it, but also acted on it.”

“He was not shy about being a political risk-taker," said Hal Bergan, who served as policy director for Earl's administration. "That’s what he did and he did it often. He felt that when you were elected you have sort of a reservoir of goodwill and the idea is you use it to sometimes do things that were hard.”

Doris Hanson, Earl's selection for Department of Administration secretary, became the first woman to lead the department. Earl used to say, "my right-hand man is a woman," Bergan recalled.

Earl also helped lay the foundation for several future lawmakers, including Pocan and U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, who interned with Earl's administration. Baldwin in 2019 said the former governor was a "shining example of what is good about government and the good that government can do."

"There are so many people who are either active now or were very active, who came up under Tony," Pocan said. "He just made a real effort to help us be the next set of leaders. You never forget someone who has been that good to you and didn't have to be.”

In addition to leading the state Department of Natural Resources, Earl also spent time on several boards and commissions, including the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's subcommittee on energy, clean air and climate change, the Center for Clean Air Policy and the Great Lakes Protection Fund.

"From protecting our environment to appointing Wisconsin’s first African-American cabinet officer to advocating for LGBTQ+ rights, Governor Earl was a courageous leader who spent his life serving Wisconsin and the progressive cause," Ben Wikler, chair of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, said. "His legacy is one from which we may all draw inspiration, and which will live on in our state for generations to come.”

The state Department of Natural Resources in 2019 renamed the Peshtigo River State Forest as Governor Earl Peshtigo State Forest.

Earl was born in Lansing, Mich. and graduated from Michigan State University in 1958 and went on to earn his law degree from the University of Chicago Law School before moving to Wisconsin after serving four years in the U.S. Navy.

Earl is survived by his four daughters and 11 grandchildren.

