 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Former deputy mayor, school board president Gloria Reyes hints at run for mayor

  • 0

Amid long speculation she's running for mayor, former deputy mayor and Madison School Board president Gloria Reyes has scheduled an event for a "special announcement" at 2 p.m. Thursday outside the City-County Building Downtown.

Reyes, contacted Monday about the event, declined to say if she's announcing a race to unseat Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, who was elected in 2019 and is completing her first four-year term. The mayor's office and all 20 City Council seats are on the ballot in the spring of 2023.

"For the past year, I've been asked by the community and residents of the city of Madison to run for mayor," Reyes said. "This special announcement is my decision after several months of listening to the community about engaging our city on the issues. I look forward to the announcement on Thursday."

In August 2022, Madison selected three finalists in its Lake Monona Waterfront Design Challenge, aimed at creating a “visionary, inclusive and environmentally focused master plan” for 1.7 miles of shoreline and 17 acres of Madison’s foremost public lakefront. Planners are looking for concepts that can better connect neighborhoods and residents to the lake, improve water quality and preserve the lake's cultural history. Take a brief tour of this stretch of shoreline, which runs from Williamson Street to Olin Park.

She declined to answer further questions about the event.

People are also reading…

Rhodes-Conway could not be reached for comment.

Reyes has extensive experience in public service, local government and law enforcement. She is chief executive officer of Reyes Public Safety, which provides training and racial equity organizational development within law enforcement organizations through data assessment, department culture evaluation and community engagement.

She has also worked for the National League of Cities, served as chief executive officer for Briarpatch Youth Services; served as a consultant for Race Forward & Government Alliance on Race and Equity; is co-founder of Adelante Political Action Group, which recruits and trains members of communities of color to run for political office; and was a part-time Law Enforcement Academy and criminal justice instructor at Madison Area Technical College.

Also, Reyes served on the Madison School Board from April 2018 to April 2021, including two years as board president; served in the mayor's office under Paul Soglin from November 2014 to April 2019, including service as deputy mayor for public safety, civil rights, public health and community services; served as interim director of the city's Department of Civil Rights; was a member of the Madison Police Department from 2002 to 2015, serving as a law enforcement officer and detective; and worked in the Wisconsin Public Defender's office.

Reyes has a bachelor's degree in behavioral science and a law and criminal justice certificate from UW-Madison and a master's degree in public administration with a focus on security management from American Military University. She also holds a law enforcement instructor certificate.

Gloria Reyes

Reyes

 EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Trump calls Robin Vos 'a horrendous RINO' in new robocall supporting Adam Steen

Trump calls Robin Vos 'a horrendous RINO' in new robocall supporting Adam Steen

Former President Donald Trump has re-upped his endorsement of conservative write-in state legislative candidate Adam Steen in the final week before Election Day. Robin Vos called the new robocalls "not surprising because Donald Trump is singularly obsessed on the 2020 election … It is the only reason Adam Steen is running and the only reason he is a potentially viable candidate.” Vos said it would involve violating his oath of office to uphold the Constitution to support Trump's attempts to overturn the election now two years after the fact.

Watch Now: Related Video

When could student loan borrowers know if they're actually getting relief?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics