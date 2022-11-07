Former deputy mayor, school board president Gloria Reyes hints at run for Madison mayor

Amid long speculation she’s running for mayor, former deputy mayor and Madison School Board president Gloria Reyes has scheduled an event for a “special announcement” at 2 p.m. Thursday outside the City-County Building Downtown.

Reyes, contacted Monday about the event, declined to say if she’s announcing a race to unseat Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, who was elected in 2019 and is completing her first four-year term. The mayor’s office and all 20 City Council seats are on the ballot in the spring of 2023.

“For the past year, I’ve been asked by the community and residents of the city of Madison to run for mayor,” Reyes said. “This special announcement is my decision after several months of listening to the community about engaging our city on the issues. I look forward to the announcement on Thursday.”

She declined to answer further questions about the event.

Rhodes-Conway could not be reached for comment.

Reyes has extensive experience in public service, local government and law enforcement. She is chief executive officer of Reyes Public Safety, which provides training and racial equity organizational development within law enforcement organizations through data assessment, department culture evaluation and community engagement.

She has also worked for the National League of Cities, served as chief executive officer for Briarpatch Youth Services; served as a consultant for Race Forward & Government Alliance on Race and Equity; is co-founder of Adelante Political Action Group, which recruits and trains members of communities of color to run for political office; and was a part-time Law Enforcement Academy and criminal justice instructor at Madison Area Technical College.

Also, Reyes served on the Madison School Board from April 2018 to April 2021, including two years as board president; served in the mayor’s office under Paul Soglin from November 2014 to April 2019, including service as deputy mayor for public safety, civil rights, public health and community services; served as interim director of the city’s Department of Civil Rights; was a member of the Madison Police Department from 2002 to 2015, serving as a law enforcement officer and detective; and worked in the Wisconsin Public Defender’s office.

Reyes has a bachelor’s degree in behavioral science and a law and criminal justice certificate from UW-Madison and a master’s degree in public administration with a focus on security management from American Military University. She also holds a law enforcement instructor certificate.