Former Dane County Board Chair Sharon Corrigan to lead Alliant Energy Center as interim director

The Exhibition Hall currently hosts more than 500 events annually, including major conventions, conferences and trade shows.The expansion is expected to draw larger events.

“(Corrigan) brings a depth of knowledge and a unique skill set to this position that will serve the community well and keep the positive momentum of the Alliant Energy Center going strong,” Parisi said.

Corrigan announced her resignation from the Dane County Board of Supervisors Thursday. Her tenure included 10 years on the board, with six of them as chair.

“Last night as I said goodbye to the board, it was one of the hardest things I’ve done in that chair and as anyone who followed the board knows, we’ve done some hard things,” Corrigan said.

Last November, Corrigan announced she would not be running for re-election as the representative for District 26. Corrigan said the interim director position coincides with her plan to remain in the Dane County area until May.

It will be up to the new leadership on the board, Supervisors Paul Nelson, District 9; and Analiese Eicher, District 3, whether to appoint an interim supervisor for District 26.

Two candidates, Holly Hatcher and Kevin Cunningham, are running for Corrigan’s seat. The 2020 spring primary is on Feb. 18, with the spring election on April 7.

