Former Dane County Board Chair Analiese Eicher joins race for Madison-area Assembly seat

Dane County Supervisor and former board chair Analiese Eicher has joined a growing field of candidates vying to replace retiring Democratic State Rep. Gary Hebl in the 46th Assembly District, which includes Cottage Grove, Stoughton, Sun Prairie and parts of Madison's East Side.

Sup. Eicher, 3rd District, listed her experience advocating for student debt relief and protecting voting rights in a Twitter campaign announcement on Wednesday. Eicher, who served as board chair throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, formerly worked as the executive director of One Wisconsin Now, a liberal advocacy group.

"This moment is hugely important for the people of the 46th district," Eicher said in a statement. "I have a strong track record of not only fighting the good and important fights, but winning them and delivering results to the people who need our help and protection."

Eicher's announcement makes three sitting elected officials who have now joined the race for the solidly Democratic 46th District. Madison City Council President Syed Abbas announced his candidacy last month, departing from a previous plan to run in the 37th District after the Wisconsin Supreme Court's adopted Republican-drawn legislative maps.

Dane County Sup. and Cottage Grove Village Board trustee Melissa Ratcliff also joined the race the day of Hebl's retirement announcement.

Hebl, who has represented the district for nearly 20 years, joined nine other Assembly Democrats who are retiring. In total, more than 20% of Assembly members have chosen not to run again for their seats.

In her announcement, Eicher highlighted her time as Board Chair the past two years, which included the passage of a criminal justice reform package, expanding housing for homeless people and the distribution of pandemic stimulus funds. She lost her reelection bid as chair to Sup. Patrick Miles, 34th District, last month.

A longtime player in Dane County politics, Eicher touted her role in winning lawsuits against former Gov. Scott Walker and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos.

Eicher currently also serves on the Sun Prairie Plan Commission.

