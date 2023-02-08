The Filene House near Tenney Park which faces demolition should a new housing development go forward will for now not be made a historic landmark after a Madison City Council vote last Tuesday.

The council went against the unanimous support of the city's Landmark Commission for giving the two-story structure at 1617 W. Sherman Avenue a landmark designation. The building once housed the first permanent location of the Credit Union National Association and was dedicated by President Harry Truman in 1950.

"I really think it's a judgement call," said Ald. Patrick Heck, 2nd District.

"I believe the historical significance standard is subjective, and I judge that this property is not particularly significant compared to others that we've declared landmarks," Heck said.

The council ultimately put the landmark designation on file, meaning that it can considered again at a later date.

Regardless of how the council voted Tuesday, the future of the building remains uncertain as Chicago developer Vermilion Development has proposed to erect a five-building apartment complex with 331 housing units on an 8.2-acre site at 1601 and 1617 W. Sherman which includes the Filene House.

Vermilion submitted its plans for the site last month, preempting a vote on the landmark status. Since Vermillion's submission came before the vote, the city does not need to consider a landmark designation while conducting a land use review for the project.

To appease historic legacy concerns, Vermilion has proposed creating a public space to honor the credit union movement, a key plank of U.S. Cold War policy.

"We believe Madison deserves two things at once, a commemorative space for people to gather, learn the story of the credit union movement and the creation of essential housing for the future of Madison," said Darrin Jolas, a managing director for Vermilion.

A review of the structure has found that it isn't feasible to repurpose the Filene House into the development, Jolas said.

But advocates for preserving the site's historic significance still pressed their case Tuesday night.

"It's important to me to maintain the legacy properties in this community," said resident John Rolling, who drafted the 33-page landmark nomination for Filene House.

"We don't preserve everything in fact we preserve very little, but some of them need to be kept," Rolling said.

Supporters of the development noted that talk of the site's history never materialized until Vermilion came out with their proposed development.

"I don't think anywhere here is debating the significant and importance of credit unions," said resident Lindsay Nigh. "But the idea that a well planned development could be derailed over this frankly nonsensical landmark nomination is absurd to me."

No money for violence prevention, investigator

Over two votes, council members voted against funding for violence prevention and a new equal opportunities investigator with the city's Department of Civil Rights.

The department had previously requested the new investigator during budget talks to handle an uptick in case loads due to the annexation of the town of Madison and a reduction in pandemic-era housing protections.

The city had to refer landlord complaints from some former town of Madison to the state due to lack of staff, said Norman Davis, the city's civil rights director.

The department typically has 250 complaints each year, but that figure is expected to rise to over 400 this year, Davis said.

"If we had the ability to serve those residents we could hopefully bring their concerns to resolution much quicker," Davis said.

"We don't want residents of the former town to have less access," Davis said. "We want them to have more access."

But the council voted 11-8 in support creating a new investigator position, short of the 15 votes needed for passage. Some in opposition cited concerns about future budget deficits. Council members Conklin, Figueroa Cole, Foster, Furman, Heck Paulson, Phair and Verveer voted against the investigator position.

In a different vote, the council rejected allocating about $91,000 to Public Health Madison and Dane County that would have went to community organizations focused on violence prevention. Spending that extra funding failed on a 8-11 vote, with council members Bennett, Conklin, Figueroa Cole, Foster, Furman, Heck, Madison and Vedder voting in favor.

More floors, more housing

Prior to Tuesday night's meeting, Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and other elected officials announced they were proposing a zoning change that would allow Downtown developers to add extra stories to buildings if half the new space is set aside for affordable housing.

City leaders' latest push to remedy the city's dire housing shortage targets market-rate developers who wouldn't normally invest in affordable housing, according to a statement from the mayor's office.

"This is a win-win for Madison's housing needs," Rhodes-Conway said in a statement.

Under the new rules, buildings still couldn't exceed Downtown height limits designed to protect the view of the State Capitol.

City officials see the zoning change as an incentive for developers to build up their projects with some affordable housing in lieu of direct city financial help, said Jim O'Keefe, the city's community development director.

Any housing affordable housing included in the new stories must be maintained for at least 30 years under the plan.

If a developer is already building affordable with the help of city dollars, they will have to negotiate with the city the number of extra units they'll need to build to earn the bonus stories.

