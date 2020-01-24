Former County Board chair chosen as Alliant Energy Center interim director

Former Dane County Board Chairwoman Sharon Corrigan, who said Thursday night she would step down early from her post, was announced Friday as interim director of the Alliant Energy Center.

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said Corrigan, who said in November that she would not seek re-election to the County Board, will start the job at the Alliant Center on Tuesday.

Corrigan said she intends to remain as interim director until May, when she said she is moving away from the area. She temporarily succeeds executive director Mark Clarke, who resigned on Jan. 10 after serving since 2012.

Corrigan said she is "excited" to lead the Alliant Energy Center, where she will guide it through the early phases of a major redevelopment project and will help pick its next executive director.

"I know I'm accepting a big job," Corrigan said. "We've got a lot of work to do to look at the reimagining of the center."

She said leaving the County Board was a "tough decision." She was on the board for 10 years and was its leader for the past six.

"It's hard to say goodbye," she said.