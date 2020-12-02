Former Brown County GOP chair says Ron Johnson knows Joe Biden won but keeps suggesting voter fraud anyway

Gov. Tony Evers certified the Wisconsin Elections Commission's determination that Biden won the state with more than 20,600 votes. Despite this fact, the Trump campaign and other Trump allies have filed several lawsuits in state and federal court seeking to throw out the result based off of baseless claims of fraud and far fetched legal arguments seeking to change the election result after it occurred.

In a statement, Johnson defended his refusal to acknowledge the election results without offering supporting evidence.

"I have been very consistent in both public and private statements that I believe there are way too many irregularities and suspect issues that need to be fully investigated and publicly vetted before a final result is determined and a peaceful transition of power takes place," Johnson said. "The article should be viewed as the political hit piece it is, and simply ignored."

Becker said he asked Johnson why he wouldn't admit publicly Biden's victory, something he believed privately, amid a time that Trump continues to stoke unfounded fears about the integrity of the nation's democracy.