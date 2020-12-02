Former Brown County GOP chair says Ron Johnson knows Joe Biden won but keeps suggesting voter fraud anyway

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson knows President-elect Joe Biden won the election but refuses to publicly admit it, instead casting doubt on the election's integrity because the country is "strong enough to withstand what is going on," according to a former Brown County GOP chairperson who spoke privately with Johnson.
The former GOP official and Brown County supervisor, Mark Becker, wrote in The Bulwark that Johnson "knew and accepted" Biden won but that it would be political suicide to call out Trump's falsehoods. The Bulwark is a news network launched in 2018 by conservative anti-Trump commentator and former Milwaukee radio host Charlie Sykes.
"Senator Johnson knows that Joe Biden won a free and fair election," Becker said. "He is refusing to admit it publicly and stoking conspiracies that undermine our democracy solely because it would be 'political suicide' to oppose Trump. I find this unconscionable."
Becker had initiated the call, and he said the two spoke on Nov. 14. Johnson has so far refused to acknowledge Biden won the election freely and fairly. Most recently, in response to the news that Republican U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr said the U.S. Justice Department has uncovered no evidence of widespread voter fraud that could change the outcome of the 2020 election, Johnson said Barr should "show everybody" his evidence no mass fraud occurred because "there's enough suspicions" and "irregularities."
Gov. Tony Evers certified the Wisconsin Elections Commission's determination that Biden won the state with more than 20,600 votes. Despite this fact, the Trump campaign and other Trump allies have filed several lawsuits in state and federal court seeking to throw out the result based off of baseless claims of fraud and far fetched legal arguments seeking to change the election result after it occurred.
In a statement, Johnson defended his refusal to acknowledge the election results without offering supporting evidence.
"I have been very consistent in both public and private statements that I believe there are way too many irregularities and suspect issues that need to be fully investigated and publicly vetted before a final result is determined and a peaceful transition of power takes place," Johnson said. "The article should be viewed as the political hit piece it is, and simply ignored."
Becker said he asked Johnson why he wouldn't admit publicly Biden's victory, something he believed privately, amid a time that Trump continues to stoke unfounded fears about the integrity of the nation's democracy.
"Senator Johnson replied that the institutions of our democracy are strong enough to withstand what is going on," Becker said. "This response shocked me, since it suggested that the truth was ultimately unimportant and that Sen. Johnson viewed what the president was doing as someone else’s problem."
Becker couldn't immediately be reached.
According to Becker, Johnson said that despite the fact he won, Biden is "the worst candidate for president in the history of the country," and that Trump won because of "the hatred" for Trump advanced by the media. According to Becker, Johnson criticized Trump's personality, but praised him for his handling of a number of issues, from China to the economy.
Becker said the conversation with Johnson was unlike the media interviews he typically gives, and that Johnson even went so far as to say Wisconsin Republicans for not working enough with the Evers administration to address the COVID-19 crisis.
