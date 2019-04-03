For some Madison voters, Mayor Paul Soglin was either the safe choice, or it was time to pry him out of the office he’s held off-and-on since 1973.
“I marched for anti-registration (for the draft) when he was very young and leading those fights, and I thought he was the bomb,” said Cherie Godar, a 59-year-old speech pathologist who voted Tuesday at Trinity United Methodist Church in the heart of the Greenbush Neighborhood. But now, she said, “I just think he’s become a little jaded.”
The perception that Soglin — who served as mayor from 1973 to 1979, 1989 to 1997, and 2001 until now — has been around for too long held sway Tuesday as his challenger, Satya Rhodes-Conway, pulled the plug on his mayoral career.
Several voters interviewed Tuesday said they felt it was time for a change, and Rhodes-Conway, a former City Council member who directs the UW-based Mayors Innovation Project, provided a well-equipped, forward-thinking alternative.
“I think she’s had a lot of experience with a lot of different city governments, and I think it’s time for a change,” said Paul Fenner, 24, a production scientist who cast his vote at Lapham Elementary School in a neighborhood laden with young professionals. “I think she’ll do a good job.”
“I appreciate Mayor Soglin’s service to our community, but I think it’s time for something new,” said Rachel Schwartz, a 30-year-old Ph.D. candidate who voted at the Tenney Park shelter.
Several voters likewise said that Soglin was still a good choice to lead the city, but in reality, he simply outlasted his core demographic.
“I’m with a lot of younger voters, I think, in that I’m ready to see a new face,” said Helena Oddo, 25, a environmental health and safety specialist who also voted at Tenney. “Both were solid choices, but I just want to see a female mayor.”
Others just wanted the 73-year-old mayoral legend to hit the road.
For one woman, 40, who voted at Trinity and didn’t give her name for fear of reprisals, Soglin’s claims to have improved the city’s housing situation rang hollow.
“He shouldn’t be declaring victory on housing,” she said, “because housing is not fixed. Housing is a nightmare right now.”
Another woman, 58, who joined in the conversation in the church parking lot and also refused to give her name, defended Soglin.
“I think in this critical time in Madison we need somebody already familiar with the city,” she said. “He’s making promises, so we can at least make him be good on his word.”
During the conversation a third woman, also 58, who voted for Soglin, began to question her decision.
“I’m really torn,” she said.
Soglin lost points among some voters for his early decision to sit the race out, pursuing instead an ill-fated run for governor. At that time, he declared Rhodes-Conway a good choice to succeed him.
“The fact that Soglin was like, ‘Oh no, I’m not running for reelection,' and then he was like, ‘Just kidding, I’ve seen that the only people running are people of color and women,’” said Areanne Egleston, 26, a graphics design student. “That left a really sour taste in my mouth.”
Soglin still had his supporters.
“I’ve always voted for him,” said Daniel Main, 57. “Ever since I first started voting. Ever since my mom said, ‘He’s going to be a horrible mayor because he went to Cuba.’”
A 65-year-old man, who wouldn't give his name, provided a more lukewarm rationale.
“Better to know the devil that you know than the one you don’t know,” he said. Of approximately 20 voters interviewed, he was the only one who cast a vote for conservative Supreme Court candidate Brian Hagedorn.
Voters at Trinity and other polling places in District 13 cast votes in one of the more notable City Council races in Madison. That district includes Edgewood High School, which has drawn the ire of community activists opposed to a football stadium because of the potential for light pollution, traffic and noise.
In that race, local music promoter Tag Evers prevailed against Epic Systems technical trainer David Hoffert with 62.5% of the vote. A few voters said they went for Evers because they’d seen his campaign signs or other political literature.
But some bristled at Evers’ stance against the stadium.
“A lot of Tag’s signs were next to the no-stadium signs,” said a 66-year-old woman who declined to give her name. “And I don’t like the no-stadium signs.”
Mike Kass, a teacher, said Evers’ stance on the stadium was “too strong.” So he went with Hoffert.
“I don’t think he overreacted to the stadium issue,” Kass, 59 said of Hoffert. “We need to be tolerant of each other. Just because we’re on the west side doesn’t mean we can’t be inconvenienced. We share the neighborhood. It’s not ours.”