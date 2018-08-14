Robert Cleary left his vote up to chance.
Having come to the conclusion that the Democratic candidates for governor in Wisconsin are "indistinguishable," Cleary said he flipped a coin to decide which one got his vote Tuesday.
“I just honestly feel it didn’t really matter," he said.
Cleary joined many voters in struggling to decide which of eight Democrats to support in Tuesday's primary election. With such a crowded field of candidates — many of whom agree on policies like cutting the state’s prison population, raising the minimum wage and dedicating more funds to public schools — some voters found sifting through personalities and minor policy differences was a tough task.
To others, the answer was obvious and easy, based on their own beliefs or who they thought would have the best chance to defeat Republican Gov. Scott Walker in the general election on Nov. 6.
The Cap Times talked to voters casting their ballots Tuesday morning at Lapham Elementary School on Madison's east side, the Catholic Multicultural Center on the south side, Gates of Heaven synagogue downtown, the Central Library and Fitchburg City Hall.
Roughly half said the decision wasn’t hard for them, but a slight majority said the decision was difficult, often due to the long list of candidates.
“It was a lot to choose from,” said Laura Langer. “There was a lot more research we had to do.”
Shannon Sparks found the choice “extremely hard.”
“I feel like so many of the candidates had such similar positions … So it ended up being somewhat minor policy positions that ended up being the deciding factor for me," she said. "But I was still reading this morning trying to make my final decision."
“There’s at least four of them I thought would be good,” said James Edwards. “I didn’t make my decision 'til I’m looking at the dots.”
In the end he went with Madison Mayor Paul Soglin. Edwards has lived in Madison since the 1970s, and opted for the candidate he endearingly called “the hippie mayor.”
“I don’t know if he would be better than any of the others, but he has the best hair," he joked.
Adrian Fraser also struggled, because there were two or three candidates he “really liked,” but he thought state schools Superintendent Tony Evers was most likely to win against Walker. But Fraser was facing another challenge on election day: It's moving day for him and thousands of other Madison residents, whose leases expired Tuesday. But he made time to dart over to his polling station.
“They said my address I have for another two hours is valid,” he said.
While deciding among candidates may have been tough for some, it also didn’t seem to be a high-stakes decision.
“To be honest, I will vote for whoever gets the party’s nomination … what’s most important is that we have a candidate that is able to beat Scott Walker in the general elections, so I’m down for whatever happens today,” Erica Halverson said with a laugh. “I feel like we have a slate of pretty committed, well-educated, exciting candidates.”
Elliott Puckette said the decision was a “little tricky” but “I didn’t feel too bad, because I feel like whoever gets elected in the primary is going to be someone that I can get behind. So it’s just finding who among those people I really want to put my voice behind at this level.”
What ultimately helped them choose a candidate, voters said, were factors like experience, a message that resonated with them and, often, the ability to beat Walker.
“I see that there's only one (candidate) that had enough juice statewide, and that’s Evers. And the polling I’ve been following pretty much proves that out. I don’t think any of them are bad, but we want someone to win,” Mark Oles said.
“I thought it was wonderful listening to what all of them had to say, and I appreciate them all for trying, but there can only be one,” he said.
Russ Bennett agreed that Evers “probably has it locked up,” but he decided “the primary’s an opportunity to go more with what you actually want to do.”
Watching a debate helped Zach Nelson-Houstin narrow his choice from three candidates (Evers, former state Rep. Kelda Roys and Mahlon Mitchell, head of the Professional Fire Fighters of Wisconsin) to one. The decision was “pretty difficult,” but in the end, after the debate and research, he ended up “identifying with Kelda slightly more than the rest.”
Mackenzie Tinker agreed. While the choice was “kind of difficult,” after Googling the candidates and reading news coverage, she also chose Roys.
“I resonated with her because she seems more real,” she said.
To some, the decision was a snap.
Keith Kemp found the process “not terribly hard,” and focused on policies he cares about, like education and environmental issues to make his choice. But he did say he thought “there were a few more than what should have been on the ballot.”
The decision was easy for Marc Jones, who’d “done his homework” and voted based on experience. He also had some family wisdom to fall back on.
“As my aunt, who was 102 the last time she voted, always said: ‘If you’re undecided, vote for the woman, they’re usually smarter,’” Jones said.