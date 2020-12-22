For first time in decades, Wisconsin ends fiscal year with positive GAAP fund balance

In 2010 at the height of the Great Recession the GAAP deficit had grown to nearly $3 billion, but has declined since largely due to austerity measures in 2011 that increased public employee contributions to pension and health insurance premiums.

Wisconsin's budget must be balanced by law, but state bean counters have been using a different method to keep track of funds, known as cash modified accrual accounting, for state budgeting purposes each fiscal year.

The method tracks revenues and expenditures over a 12-month period, but leaves out money the state owes in the next period for current expenditures — the equivalent of a household buying something with a credit card in one month, but not having the cash to cover it until next month.

Governors in past decades have used various budget gimmicks, such as pushing state aid payments to municipalities and school districts for the current year into the next year of a budget cycle. That practice allowed governors to say the state budget was "balanced" under cash accounting, but it exacerbated the GAAP deficit.