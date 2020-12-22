For first time in decades, Wisconsin ends fiscal year with positive balance in general fund

Wisconsin ended the most recent fiscal year with a positive balance in the general fund for the first time in at least three decades, Gov. Tony Evers announced Tuesday.

According to Wisconsin's Comprehensive Annual Financial Report, which has been published annually since 1990, the state's General Fund balance reached $1.5 million at the end of Fiscal Year 2020 — which concluded June 30 — under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. That's an increase from a roughly $763 million deficit the previous year, and the first time Wisconsin has ended a fiscal year with a positive fund balance since the state began issuing a CAFR, according to the report.

The state also deposited $105.8 million into the Budget Stabilization Fund, a rainy day fund to be tapped in times of recession or fiscal emergency, bringing the total to $761.8 million — the fund's largest balance in state history.

“Our diligence of investing in the issues Wisconsinites care about without running up the state’s credit card has paid off and helps us ensure Wisconsin’s future economic stability, which is as important as ever,” Evers said in a statement. “This is great news for our state and will put us in a stronger position to move our state forward and focus on the priorities of the people.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}