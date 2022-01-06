Following Waukesha parade tragedy, GOP legislators propose bills to strengthen bail

What the state Constitution says about bail

Article 1 Section 8 of the Wisconsin Constitution limits the conditions under which judges may set cash bail but does allow them to set conditions aimed at protecting public safety:

"All persons, before conviction, shall be eligible for release under reasonable conditions designed to assure their appearance in court, protect members of the community from serious bodily harm or prevent the intimidation of witnesses. Monetary conditions of release may be imposed at or after the initial appearance only upon a finding that there is a reasonable basis to believe that the conditions are necessary to assure appearance in court. The legislature may authorize, by law, courts to revoke a person's release for a violation of a condition of release."