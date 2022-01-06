Following Waukesha parade tragedy, GOP legislators propose bills to strengthen bail

Republican lawmakers are seeking to toughen bail policies after a man released on $1,000 bail after allegedly running over the mother of his child allegedly drove through the Waukesha Christmas parade in November, killing six and injuring dozens.
Anger over Darrell Brooks’ release was bipartisan, with some Democrats also calling for reforming bail after the tragedy. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul in December announced their support for hardened bail policies, including raising bail amounts for violent offenders and requiring the pretrial detention of offenders deemed a public threat or flight risk.
The Republican-authored bills would require a $10,000 minimum bond for defendants who have previously committed a felony or violent misdemeanor, bar judges from setting an unsecured bond or releasing without bail someone previously convicted of bail jumping, and require the Wisconsin Department of Justice to create a "bond transparency report" detailing crime and bond conditions.
In December, Republicans also proposed a constitutional amendment that would allow judges, in setting monetary bail, to consider the seriousness of the offense charged as well as a defendants' criminal history, flight risk and public safety risk.
Under the state Constitution, judges can't impose cash bail to prevent future crimes; only to ensure defendants appear in court. Judges may, however, add conditions to a person's bail that seek to address public safety concerns.
"This revolving door for criminals must end. We must bring accountability and transparency to the court system to ensure serial criminals don't continually have the opportunities to put our communities and families in harm's way," Bradley said regarding the latest bills.
Bradley said the package is constitutional and would be upheld by the courts, even without what would be implemented from the proposed constitutional amendment.
Weeks before prosecutors say Brooks drove his SUV through the crowd in Waukesha, he had been arrested for allegedly running over the mother of his child. Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm’s office requested $1,000 cash bail for him in that case. Brooks paid it and was released two days before the parade.
Chisholm has said Brooks’ low bail was the result of an oversight, but Republicans have taken aim at the Democratic district attorney, alleging that he enabled the parade attack.
A group of Milwaukee taxpayers filed a complaint against Chisholm with Evers in early December, triggering a process that could end with Evers removing Chisholm from office. The governor said his office was reviewing the complaint, but he and Kaul have said voters should choose whether to remove Chisholm from office.
“My focus has been on how we can strengthen our system to make sure that people who are dangerous are detained pretrial and are not released when they shouldn’t be,” Kaul said last month. “Ultimately, it’s up to the voters to decide with respect to particular elected officials.”
Following the November tragedy, Evers told WISC-TV that he may support higher bail for violent offenders, though he urged a measured response.