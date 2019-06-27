The second Democratic presidential debate of the 2020 election cycle on Thursday night will feature 10 candidates, all searching for a breakout night in front of a national audience. To enhance the experience, Wisconsin viewers can follow four University of Wisconsin-Madison political scientists on Twitter for live updates and commentary.
The 10 candidates qualifying for Thursday’s debate are:
- Former Vice President Joe Biden
- Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders
- California Sen. Kamala Harris
- South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg
- New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand
- Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet
- Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper
- California Rep. Eric Swalwell
- Entrepreneur Andrew Yang
- Self-help author Marianne Williamson
With a crowded field of 20 candidates, the Democrats split its first round of debates into two nights, beginning on Wednesday. Biden’s status as the frontrunner could make him a target in Thursday’s session.
“Because Biden is the clear frontrunner, other candidates will need to decide whether to criticize him directly as a way of spotlighting his weaknesses or whether that strategy gets delayed until later in the nomination process,” said Barry Burden, a UW-Madison political science professor who will be tweeting at @bcburden.
However, he said, it is still important for candidates who are not frontrunners to make their presence known throughout the debate and avoid fading into the background.
“Lesser-known candidates such as Hickenlooper, Swalwell and Bennet still need to introduce themselves, so they might be hoping merely to make a good impression,” Burden said. “A little humor or sharp argument from these candidates could help keep them in the national conversation after the debate.”
Journalism professor Mike Wagner, who will tweet from @prowag, said he will be listening carefully to the candidates’ answers.
“It will be interesting to see what position each candidate has when responding to questions, because being the president is a very powerful role and the people need to know how each candidate makes decisions,” he said.
Joining Burden and Wagner on Twitter will be political science professors Kathy Cramer (@KathyJCramer) and David Canon (@DavidTCanon).
Each candidate will have 60 seconds to answer a question while also having 30 seconds to respond to follow up statements. Candidates will not be able to make opening remarks before the debate begins.
The debate will take place at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami, Florida from 8 - 10 p.m. central time. Viewers can watch the debate on NBC, MSNBC and Telemundo, and can stream online at NBCNews.com.
The next presidential debates will be held on July 30 and July 31 in Detroit.