Flush with cash, Wisconsin lawmakers, governor optimistic about funding competing priorities

When lawmakers begin drafting Wisconsin’s 2023-25 biennial budget, they’ll do so with an unprecedented $6.6 billion projected budget surplus that could help fund a laundry list of legislative priorities ranging from sweeping tax cuts to increased spending on state services.

GOP leaders in the Assembly and Senate have already signaled plans for a larger tax cut than the roughly $3.4 billion in cuts included in the current budget, which Democratic Gov. Tony Evers signed in July 2021. Evers has expressed interest in cutting taxes for the middle class but also wants more money for schools and local government services through the state’s shared-revenue program.

Complicating matters is the possibility of an economic downturn, which could lead lawmakers to put some of the surplus into the state’s budget stabilization fund, a rainy day fund to be tapped in times of emergency.

Republicans credit the state’s considerable surplus to a decade of conservative fiscal planning, but the nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau has said the biggest factor in the state’s strong fiscal position was the immense infusion of federal coronavirus relief funds pumped into the state in the early years of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Wisconsin Policy Forum reported in June 2021 that the state was poised to receive more than $19 billion in federal pandemic aid. At the time, the state’s surplus was projected to reach $4.4 billion by next summer.

Based on the fiscal bureau’s November projections, Wisconsin’s general fund balance is estimated to reach more than $8.4 billion by July 1, 2024, and more than $9.7 billion by July 1, 2025, according to the state Department of Administration.

Rep. Mark Born, who co-chairs the Legislature’s budget committee, said the projected surplus provides the opportunity for both sides to get at least some of what they want, though he added “the devil is always in the details.”

“I think you can definitely say that tax reform and tax cuts will be a priority for legislative Republicans,” Born said.

Tax cuts, but how much?

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos has said he wants the 2023-25 biennial budget to cut taxes by “significantly” more than the roughly $3.4 billion in cuts included in the current two-year spending plan. Vos said a $3.4 billion tax cut would be the “absolutely bare-bones bottom” of what state Republicans plan to seek in the upcoming budget.

Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu has echoed Vos’ sentiments, noting that the level of tax cuts Senate Republicans will seek next year will “probably end up being bigger” than what was included in the current budget.

LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, has said the projected surplus provides a “once-in-a-generation opportunity” to shift the state toward a 3.54% flat income tax, while also increasing spending in areas such as transportation, education and health care.

“The beauty of a surplus of this size is you can make a lot of important investments while still providing tax relief and essentially make us an island in the upper Midwest, because I don’t foresee Minnesota, Michigan or Illinois cutting their taxes anytime in the near future,” LeMahieu added.

Michigan and Illinois have flat individual income taxes of 4.25% and 4.95%, respectively. Minnesota’s top rate is 9.85% for individuals making more than $171,000 and married filers earning more than about $285,000, while Iowa’s top tax bracket is 8.53% for individuals and married filers making more than $78,435.

Vos, R-Rochester, has said he’d like to see tax cuts for everybody, though he has also expressed interest in lowering taxes for those in the state’s highest bracket.

“I like Sen. LeMahieu’s idea of the 3.54% flat tax … but I wouldn’t say it’s a red line,” Vos said. “We’ve got to make progress. Why would you want anybody who’s successful to not stay in Wisconsin? So we’ve probably got to help everybody, from the lowest taxpayer to the highest taxpayer getting relief.”

Wisconsin’s top tax bracket of 7.65% applies to those earning more than $280,000 for individuals and more than $374,600 for married filers. The state’s lowest tax bracket of 3.54% currently applies to individuals earning less than $12,760 per year, or married filers earning less than about $17,000.

Evers has pushed back against GOP proposals for a flat tax cut, which he’s opposed as one that would largely benefit the state’s wealthiest residents. He has called for a 10% tax cut for individuals earning $100,000 or less a year and married filers making $150,000 or less.

“The majority of the people in the state of Wisconsin are middle class folks and that’s where I’m focusing my efforts — to continue to relieve their burden,” Evers said. “A straight flat tax is going to help a very small number of people in the state of Wisconsin in a very big way.”

Senate Minority Leader Melissa Agard, D-Madison, said her caucus is “in alignment with the governor on this.”

“Democrats in the Senate are not in support of a flat tax,” Agard said. “We know that is not a progressive tax, and we’ve done an awful lot of tax relief for the wealthy, well-connected and corporations in Wisconsin, and it’s past time that we provide that relief to the hard-working middle-class folks of the state of Wisconsin.”

Dueling budgets

Evers will unveil his 2023-25 biennial budget proposal on Feb 15. In the months that follow, the Republican-led budget committee will retool the document before sending it to the full Legislature. From there, the budget — which will cover July 1, 2023, through June 30, 2025 — will head to Evers, who can sign it, reject it or offer slight tweaks with his partial veto power.

In 2021, Republicans stripped Evers’ proposed budget of hundreds of proposals — ranging from Medicaid expansion to marijuana legalization — and started over from scratch, ultimately approving a roughly $87.3 billion two-year spending plan.

Born said he did not rule out the possibility of taking a similar approach when budget deliberations begin next year.

“If (Evers) goes down that road again, then I think it would be fair to say, looking at history, that we’ll probably go with a base budget again,” Born said of the upcoming budget. “We have to wait and see first what sort of document he puts forward before we know how we want to proceed.”

“What I read in the press, he’s loading it up like a Christmas tree with all kinds of things that will never happen,” Vos said of Evers’ upcoming spending proposal. “Well, then you can’t be surprised when it all gets thrown out and we start over. So he gets that choice.”

Setting money aside

Wisconsin closed out the 2021 fiscal year with about $1.73 billion in the budget stabilization fund, marking the largest amount in state history and more than five times the fund’s balance at the end of fiscal 2018.

An April report titled “Flush with Cash: Wisconsin’s Growing Financial Reserves,” prepared by the Wisconsin Counties Association’s nonpartisan research arm, proposed that the fund should be increased to better handle a future economic downturn.

With the possibility of future economic woes on the horizon, Forward Analytics director Dale Knapp, the report’s author, said state lawmakers would be wise to consider using a portion of the projected surplus to further pad the rainy day fund.

Knapp said doubling the budget stabilization fund would provide a sizable addition to the emergency account while still leaving a little less than $5 billion for lawmakers to play with in the upcoming budget. He also cautioned against using a large portion of the surplus to fund ongoing expenses, which could create fiscal cliffs for future Legislatures.

“One of the things that’s going to be tricky with this budget is there’s going to be a desire to do a lot of things with those funds, but we want to be a little bit careful about funding ongoing spending with them,” Knapp added. “That’s something that they’re really going to have to balance and pay attention to.”

Born said adding a portion of the surplus to the rainy day fund is “certainly part of the discussion, but LeMahieu said he’s skeptical that a major infusion will be necessary.

“That’s probably a good number,” he said of the rainy day fund’s roughly $1.7 billion balance. “I don’t know if we need to keep more than that.”

State Journal reporter Alex Shur contributed to this report.