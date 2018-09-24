High water levels have caused the Yahara River to swell over its banks, closing a well-used path that students use when walking or riding their bikes to schools on Madison's near east side.
Students at Lapham and Marquette elementary schools and O’Keeffe Middle School are now crossing East Washington Avenue instead of using the Yahara River Path, which travels under the busy thoroughfare. Parents say the surface route is dangerous, especially at peak morning traffic times.
“It’s a lot of aggressive driving and more than, I think, kids can safely deal with,” said David Staple, a parent of children at Lapham and Marquette.
Staple reported that he and his daughter were nearly hit by a car on their walk to school Sept. 11 at about 8:15 a.m.
“We were crossing at Baldwin across East Wash and someone turning left off of Baldwin on to East Wash, they just went and she had to jump back out of the street on the median to avoid getting hit,” Staple said.
In response to the concern, the city extended traffic signal lights at the East Washington Avenue and Baldwin Street intersection and added signs warning motorists to reduce their speed. The Madison Police Department also added officers to direct traffic at the intersection.
However, the MPD is "unable to sustain their presence" at the intersection long term, Deputy Mayor Katie Crawley said.
Until the bike path is open, the city is recruiting staff and other community members to volunteer as designated safety walkers. The volunteers, who will wear fluorescent vests, will be trained by police officers to safely escort children across the intersection at East Washington Avenue and Baldwin Street.
After a training session Monday morning, officers will not be present at the intersection. Volunteers are needed from 7 to 8 a.m. and 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.
The volunteers are not trained crossing guards, who are assigned to just over 50 intersections in the city determined through the city’s traffic engineering department, Lt. Trevor Knight said. Capt. Jim Wheeler said in an email Sept. 14 that the MPD lacks the personnel to implement additional crossing guards at the Baldwin Street intersection.
Jonny Hunter, a parent of children at both elementary schools, felt conditions were dangerous even with an officer. He said an officer had to step in front of a car while his son was crossing the intersection.
“It’s still really perilous,” said Hunter, who is also the chair of the Tenney-Lapham Neighborhood Association’s traffic committee.
Marquette principal Sally Parks and Lapham principal Cathy Prozanski encouraged families to ride the district-provided school bus until the bike path is reopened.
“This assures us that students will be able to safely arrive at school and home each day,” they said in a letter to parents. “We realize many of you would prefer to ride your bikes to school, but riding the bus does provide your child a safe ride to and from school.”
Bus transportation is not available to students at O’Keeffe Middle School.