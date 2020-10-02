Flights for Donald Trump's Wisconsin rallies canceled after president tests positive for COVID-19

Airport officials have confirmed that President Donald Trump has canceled flights to two Wisconsin cities this weekend following news that the president has tested positive for COVID-19.

Temporary flight restrictions for Air Force One flights to Janesville Regional Airport and Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport were canceled this morning, according to advisories from the National Business Aviation Association. Officials with both airports confirmed on Friday that the president's flights had been canceled.

Trump's campaign has not officially canceled the two rallies in Wisconsin, which has seen positive COVID-19 cases surge across the state, and the president's website still lists both events.

Trump said late Thursday that he and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus, just a month before the presidential election and after having spent much of the last year largely downplaying the threat of the virus.

“Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!” Trump tweeted.

Trump's announcement came just hours after he confirmed that senior aide Hope Hicks, who had traveled with him several times this week, had tested positive.