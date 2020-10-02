 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Flight restrictions for Donald Trump's Wisconsin rallies canceled after president tests positive for COVID-19
0 comments
topical alert top story

Flight restrictions for Donald Trump's Wisconsin rallies canceled after president tests positive for COVID-19

{{featured_button_text}}

Air Force One flight restrictions for airports in Green Bay and Janesville, where President Donald Trump planned to hold rallies Saturday, have been canceled following news that the president has tested positive for COVID-19.

Temporary flight restrictions for Trump's flights to Janesville Regional Airport and Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport were canceled this morning, according to advisories from the National Business Aviation Association. Officials with both airports confirmed on Friday that the president's flights had been canceled.

Trump's campaign has not officially canceled the two rallies in Wisconsin, which has seen positive COVID-19 cases surge across the state, and the president's website still lists both events.

Trump said Friday that he and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus, just a month before the presidential election and after having spent much of the last year largely downplaying the threat of the virus.

“Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!” Trump tweeted.

Trump's announcement came just hours after he confirmed that senior aide Hope Hicks, who had traveled with him several times this week, had tested positive.

As news spread that Trump had tested positive, Wisconsin leaders on both sides of the aisle shared well wishes and prayers for the president.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

"Kathy and I are sending our best wishes to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump in their recovery," Democratic Gov. Tony Evers tweeted Friday.

Republican leaders U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, tweeted wishes that the president and the first lady have a full recovery.

U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Madison, also tweeted hopes for a speedy recovery, adding, "this should show the nation the need to take Covid-19 seriously, and that means wearing a mask and properly social distancing. Ignorance or arrogance or denial can be costly."

Wisconsin set a new record Thursday for daily COVID-19 cases — logging 2,887 cases, according to the Department of Health Services. DHS reported 21 more coronavirus-related deaths on Thursday, down from a record 27 deaths on Wednesday but higher than any other day since May. As of Thursday, 1,348 Wisconsinites have died from the disease.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed the lives of more than 206,000 Americans," U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore, D-Milwaukee, tweeted. "And we are still in the midst of this pandemic. I wish that President Trump and the First Lady make a quick recovery. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing."

Trump had originally planned stops in La Crosse and Green Bay this weekend. Mayors in both cities said yesterday they were concerned the president's rallies had the potential to become superspreader events, as both communities are seeing surging positive cases of COVID-19.

Trump's campaign on Friday relocated La Crosse's rally to Janesville.

Follow the Wisconsin State Journal's 2020 presidential election coverage

The candidates for the Nov. 3 election have accepted their party nominations. Who will win the key battleground state of Wisconsin?

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics