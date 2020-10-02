Flight restrictions for Donald Trump's Wisconsin rallies canceled after president tests positive for COVID-19

As news spread that Trump had tested positive, Wisconsin leaders on both sides of the aisle shared well wishes and prayers for the president.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"Kathy and I are sending our best wishes to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump in their recovery," Democratic Gov. Tony Evers tweeted Friday.

Republican leaders U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, tweeted wishes that the president and the first lady have a full recovery.

U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Madison, also tweeted hopes for a speedy recovery, adding, "this should show the nation the need to take Covid-19 seriously, and that means wearing a mask and properly social distancing. Ignorance or arrogance or denial can be costly."

Wisconsin set a new record Thursday for daily COVID-19 cases — logging 2,887 cases, according to the Department of Health Services. DHS reported 21 more coronavirus-related deaths on Thursday, down from a record 27 deaths on Wednesday but higher than any other day since May. As of Thursday, 1,348 Wisconsinites have died from the disease.