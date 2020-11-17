Five takeaways from the 2021 Madison budget

Ald. Rebecca Kemble, District 18, said the city could make bold changes and should do more.

“We have to do something more than just changing little pots of money here and there to transform how we care for people in our community and not just how we address racial disparities but how we shift our resources to provide care to those who have been most directly impacted,” Kemble said.

Labor

For the first time in recent memory, the budget includes furloughs for general municipal employees. Rhodes-Conway said employees will take between two and four unpaid over the year.

“If our financial situation changes, furloughs is absolutely one of the things we’ll revisit,” Rhodes-Conway said. “We won’t use them if we don’t need to, but we may very well need to.”

Alders attempted to implement a voluntary furlough program during budget deliberations, but the effort failed. However, a group of seven alders — Grant Foster, Tag Evers, Shiva Bidar, Keith Furman, Rebecca Kemble, Marsha Rummel and Mike Verveer — are sponsoring a resolution that would create a voluntary time away program and delay implementation of any mandatory furlough program until after March 31, 2021.