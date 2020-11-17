Five takeaways from the 2021 Madison budget

Faced with the pressing issue of containing a surging coronavirus pandemic, Madison’s budget crystallized priorities for the city even as some declared the need for bolder measures.
Last week, the City Council amended Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway’s 2021 capital and operating budget proposals, adopting the $166.4 million and $349.5 million spending plans, respectively.
Rhodes-Conway said the measures address city priorities like a commitment to racial equity, wealth building, affordable housing and climate change and a newer focus on violence prevention. However, the challenging fiscal climate also led to reduced services and furloughs.
“There are some very painful pieces of this budget,” Rhodes-Conway said.
Here are five takeaways from the city’s 2021 budget:
Unprecedented fiscal climate
Heading into the 2021 budget season, Rhodes-Conway asked all agencies to propose 5% spending cuts. Public Health Madison & Dane County and the Community Development Division were exempt.
“This is a really difficult budget season for all of the city,” Rhodes-Conway said.
In addition to a drop in revenue from reduced charges for city services, interest and fee revenues, the city also faced labor contract agreements that include a 3.75% pay raise for police and firefighters. Combined, these factors led to a $16.5 million budget gap.
To balance the budget, Rhodes-Conway included an $8 million draw down of the city’s reserves — an unprecedented move, according to Finance Director Dave Schmiedicke.
Also, the budget includes a mandatory furlough program that is expected to affect about 1,700 city employees and save an estimated $1.2 million. While there have been localized furloughs, city finance director David Schmiedicke said he can’t remember the city implementing “broad based furloughs over the past couple of decades.”
COVID-19 a new priority
As the coronavirus pandemic gained traction in Dane County, managing the spread and the subsequent economic upheaval became an emerging priority. It will likely remain a top concern as the public health crisis continues to surge, placing pressure on the local health care system.
“The COVID crisis and its related economic impacts continue to be a top priority of the city, and we launched a COVID flexible relief fund that will help us deal with emerging issues, including the looming eviction crisis,” Rhodes-Conway said.
The $725,000 COVID Relief Fund aims to support community-directed responses stemming from the social and economic fallout from the public health crisis. During budget deliberations, alders added a provision that at least half of the fund will go toward activities that help prevent evictions or loss of housing due to the pandemic.
Schmiedicke said this fund would likely transform into focused support for community services needs after the pandemic.
Reimagining public safety
Next year’s budget includes funding tied to measures that could change the way public safety services look in Madison.
It includes $450,769 for the Office of the Independent Monitor. This includes three positions, $29,600 for a police Civilian Review Board and $50,000 to pay for the legal fees of residents wishing to bring cases to the board.
The budget also includes funding for a half-time pilot program that will create an alternative crisis response team that pairs a community paramedic with a specially trained crisis worker to respond to behavioral health emergencies. Following a budget amendment, the city also allocated $45,000 for a crisis response team vehicle.
Additionally, it creates a new violence prevention unit in Public Health Madison & Dane County and invests in a “community-based approach to violence prevention in partnership with the county.”
Notably, the budget did not authorize the city to accept a 2020 COPS (Community Oriented Policing Services) grant that would have added four police officer positions.
Hours of public comment on the city’s first day of budget deliberations focused on public safety and was largely a continuation of what local elected leaders have been hearing from community members since George Floyd was killed by a Minneapolis police officer in May.
Ald. Rebecca Kemble, District 18, said the city could make bold changes and should do more.
“We have to do something more than just changing little pots of money here and there to transform how we care for people in our community and not just how we address racial disparities but how we shift our resources to provide care to those who have been most directly impacted,” Kemble said.
Labor
For the first time in recent memory, the budget includes furloughs for general municipal employees. Rhodes-Conway said employees will take between two and four unpaid over the year.
“If our financial situation changes, furloughs is absolutely one of the things we’ll revisit,” Rhodes-Conway said. “We won’t use them if we don’t need to, but we may very well need to.”
Alders attempted to implement a voluntary furlough program during budget deliberations, but the effort failed. However, a group of seven alders — Grant Foster, Tag Evers, Shiva Bidar, Keith Furman, Rebecca Kemble, Marsha Rummel and Mike Verveer — are sponsoring a resolution that would create a voluntary time away program and delay implementation of any mandatory furlough program until after March 31, 2021.
Last month when the Finance Committee reviewed the budget, committee members restored funding for 15.7 full time positions in the Parking Utility — equivalent to 19 permanent full- and part-time employees. The mayor’s budget maintains seven cashier positions but left the others unfunded.
This budget process also reflected ongoing conflict between the mayor and Madison’s police union.
Rhodes-Conway’s budget assumed $1.5 million in savings realized through changing labor contracts with the city’s police and fire unions.
However, only Fire Fighters Local 311 agreed to adjust its health insurance plan to realize savings. Madison Professional Police Officers Association president Kelly Powers previously said the police union did not see a “mutually beneficial proposal extended by the mayor.”
Affordable housing
During deliberations, the City Council increased the affordable housing fund by $500,000 to $6.27 million in 2021.
Proponents argued greater investment in affordable housing is critical as the city is expecting the number of those without housing to rise as the federal moratorium on evictions is set to expire at the end of the year.
“We indeed do have a crisis in our own city,” Ald. Tag Evers, District 13, said.
The budget also uncoupled the use of some of these funds from tax credit programs to help more types of developments and organizations access these dollars.
Also, the budget expands the city’s land banking program and increases the fund by $3 million over the next two years to make sure the city can acquire key parcels of land to stave off gentrification, specifically on Madison’s south side.
