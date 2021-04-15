Five Midwest mayors urge federal officials to support Amtrak expansion

Earlier this month, Rhodes-Conway said she’s optimistic about the plan, noting strong community support for a rail station.

“It would be a real boost for the economy, really enhance connectivity and make it possible for people to get around and in a much better way,” Rhodes-Conway said.

If Amtrak were to locate in Madison, Rhodes-Conway said it would be critical for the station to connect to the future Bus Rapid Transit line — a system that offers fewer stops and faster and more direct service — in the city.

Also, she said the city would want to consider co-locating an Amtrak station with intercity bus lines.

“I'm a fan of really bringing modes together and making those transfers seamless for folks,” Rhodes-Conway said. “I think that's what we would want to look at here in Madison.”