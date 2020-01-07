Five Dane County Board seats will see races in spring election

After the spring election filing deadline Tuesday, the Dane County Board of Supervisors will see five contested races in April and turnover in seats that have incumbents not seeking re-election.

Eleven of the board’s 37 members are not running for re-election, ensuring significant turnover for the board. Five board seats — 5, 25, 26, 31, 37 — are contested and of those, two races feature a challenged incumbent, as of the 5 p.m. candidate filing deadline Tuesday.

The spring primary election is Feb. 18, and the general election is April 7.

Those not running for re-election include 10-year member Sharon Corrigan, who represents District 26 and has served as chair for the last six years, District 9 supervisor and vice chair Paul Nelson, and longtime member Supervisor Bob Salov, who was first elected in 1996.

At the beginning of 2019, three supervisors — Mary Kolar, Jeff Pertl and Jenni Dye — left the board to work for Gov. Tony Evers’ administration. All three had served in leadership positions while representing Dane County.