Five Dane County Board seats will see races in spring election

After the spring election filing deadline Tuesday, the Dane County Board of Supervisors will see five contested races in April and turnover in seats that have incumbents not seeking re-election.
Eleven of the board’s 37 members are not running for re-election, ensuring significant turnover for the board. Five board seats — 5, 25, 26, 31, 37 — are contested and of those, two races feature a challenged incumbent, as of the 5 p.m. candidate filing deadline Tuesday.
The spring primary election is Feb. 18, and the general election is April 7.
Those not running for re-election include 10-year member Sharon Corrigan, who represents District 26 and has served as chair for the last six years, District 9 supervisor and vice chair Paul Nelson, and longtime member Supervisor Bob Salov, who was first elected in 1996.
At the beginning of 2019, three supervisors — Mary Kolar, Jeff Pertl and Jenni Dye — left the board to work for Gov. Tony Evers’ administration. All three had served in leadership positions while representing Dane County.
Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell described the coming change in leadership on the board as “dramatic.”
New candidates who have submitted the necessary paperwork to be eligible to be placed on the ballot include the following:
- Elena Haasl and José Rea for District 5
- Alex Joers for District 9. Rick Cruz expressed interest in running but did not submit nomination papers or signatures by Tuesday's deadline.
- Richelle Andrae for District 11
- Anthony Gray for District 14
- Blair Adkins for District 16
- Teran Peterson for District 19
- Sarah Smith for District 24
- Dan Kieta for District 25. He will be challenging the incumbent, Tim Kiefer.
- Holly Hatcher and Kevin Cunningham for District 26
- Michele Doolan for District 28
- Todd Kluever for District 31. He will be challenging the incumbent supervisor, Jerry Bollig.
- Mike Bare for District 32
- Kate McGinnity and Kris Breunig for District 37
Supervisor Patrick Downing, who represents District 30, has not yet submitted a statement of economic interest, which is due Jan. 21. The statement is required to be on the ballot.
Madison City Council’s District 8 seat will also have a new representative in April. UW-Madison student Max Prestigiacomo, 18, is the only candidate with nomination papers posted on the city clerk's website as of the Tuesday filing deadline.
Currently, Sally Rohrer, a UW-Madison graduate student studying public affairs, holds the seat. She was selected by the City Council as interim District 8 alder after Avra Reddy resigned last September due to a family medical issue.
Prestigiacomo is the founder of the Youth Climate Action Team and is running on a platform of sustainability, fair housing and social justice.
“Those are the issues that young people really care about,” Prestigiacomo said.
Prestigiacomo said he is running to bring a voice to disenfranchised youth.
“We need to disrupt the power structure in this city,” he said.
