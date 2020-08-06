Five community centers receive funding to offer behavioral health services

Paul Terranova, executive director of the Lussier Community Center, said young people are resilient but need a skill set to work through trauma.

“Even before COVID hit, we recognized that the stresses of injustice and poverty don’t fall evenly on the shoulders of young people in our community,” Terranova said. "That promise of being able to say, ‘We’re going to be able to support you and we’re going to have professionals who are trained to do that,’ is really exciting.”

Providing youth with supports to work through trauma and reduce the stigma associated with accessing mental health treatment will benefit the community as a whole, Parisi said.

“Too many young people today are having to face situations that I don’t know if anyone could really overcome on their own — be it poverty, violence, trauma — that they didn’t ask for but that happens to them,” Parisi said. “Unless we supply the resources for them to be able to cope with that ... we’re not really serving them like they deserve.”

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.