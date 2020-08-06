Five community centers receive funding to offer behavioral health services

Five community centers in Dane County received funding through a new grant program aimed at increasing access to mental and behavioral health services for young people.
The program was included in the 2020 budget and piloted in 2019 with $20,000. Though the effort developed prior to the coronavirus pandemic, Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said the public health crisis has intensified the need for these services.
“Supports like this are even more necessary and even more critical in our efforts to help young people who are in need of mental health services and behavioral health service access those services,” Parisi said at a press conference Wednesday.
The recipients are spread across Dane County and include the Goodman Community Center, Deerfield Community Center, Bayview Foundation, Kennedy Heights Neighborhood Center and the Lussier Center. Each will receive $25,000 for 2020 and could receive an additional $50,000 in 2021, pending approval from the Dane County Board of Supervisors.
Anesis Therapy, Catholic Charities, the Rainbow Project and outside social workers will partner with the community centers to offer community-based mental health services, including culturally relevant therapeutic groups, one-on-one counseling and workshops.
“When you look at a holistic approach of trying to serve our young people, we can try to provide the services, the day-to-day operations, but we have to also look at what’s going on with those kids once they leave our environment and once they go into their community,” said Clifton Davis, a mental health professional and crisis stabilization specialist with Anesis.
Paul Terranova, executive director of the Lussier Community Center, said young people are resilient but need a skill set to work through trauma.
“Even before COVID hit, we recognized that the stresses of injustice and poverty don’t fall evenly on the shoulders of young people in our community,” Terranova said. "That promise of being able to say, ‘We’re going to be able to support you and we’re going to have professionals who are trained to do that,’ is really exciting.”
Providing youth with supports to work through trauma and reduce the stigma associated with accessing mental health treatment will benefit the community as a whole, Parisi said.
“Too many young people today are having to face situations that I don’t know if anyone could really overcome on their own — be it poverty, violence, trauma — that they didn’t ask for but that happens to them,” Parisi said. “Unless we supply the resources for them to be able to cope with that ... we’re not really serving them like they deserve.”
