Madison has received applications from five people interested in filling the vacant District 8 seat on the City Council, including one from the most recent alder representing the campus-area district.
The seat was held by Avra Reddy, who resigned at the end of September due to a family medical issue. Reddy, a University of Wisconsin-Madison student, ran for the seat in the April 2 election against fellow student Matthew Mitnick.
District 8 encompasses much of UW-Madison’s campus and includes residence halls in the Lakeshore and Southeast neighborhoods.
The applicants include:
- Former alder Zach Wood, who lives on Mendota Court. Wood chose not to run for re-election in April.
- UW-Madison student Yogev Ben-Yitschak, who lives in Smith Hall.
- UW-Madison student Max Prestigiacomo, who lives in Cole Hall.
- UW-Madison student Sally Rohrer, who lives on North Brooks Street.
- UW-Madison student Amelia Stastney, who lives on North Brooks Street.
Reddy, who was honored through a resolution Tuesday, urged the City Council to keep young people in conversations concerning city matters.
"I hope as you fight for our Madison that you not only listen to young people but you hear their ideas, think about what they're telling you, invite them to the table and give them creative outlets to allow them to change Madison," Reddy said.
The Common Council Executive Committee will hold a special meeting Oct. 22 to interview the applicants and make a final recommendation for the City Council to consider at its Nov. 5 meeting.
The applicants' resumes will be included on the agenda for the meeting.
Whoever is selected as the interim alder will serve until the special election, which is scheduled for April 7, 2020.
Last year, the City Council faced three vacancies caused by alders representing Districts 13, 16 and 19 resigning mid-term. The seats were filled by interim alders, two of whom went on to win elections.
Ald. Keith Furman, District 19, took over after Mark Clear left the City Council and was later elected in April. Ald. Mike Tierney, District 16, filled in following Denise DeMarb’s resignation and was also elected in the spring.