Five affordable housing projects to get funding from Dane County

“In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, now more than ever, it’s critically important we focus on partnerships like these to create more affordable housing in our community,” Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said in a press release on Thursday. “We know housing affordability is one of the greatest challenges every community will face as this pandemic continues.”

Dane County used requests for proposals in order to determine which projects would be eligible. The RFP encouraged developers to consider the use of renewable energy in their projects.

Taylor Point Apartments would be the first Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) affordable housing development project in McFarland since 1995 and The Klassik would be the first LIHTC development project in Verona since 2002, while the Cambridge development would be the first LIHTC project ever in Cambridge.

Overall, the funding would enable the construction of 323 affordable living units if approved at next Thursday’s convening of the Dane County Board.

Since Dane County’s Affordable Housing Development Fund was created in 2015, the County has awarded over $15.8 million to affordable housing projects with 51% of those going towards projects in the City of Madison.

