Fitchburg votes to hire ousted Milwaukee police chief Alfonso Morales as new chief

The man ousted as Milwaukee's police chief over his handling of racial justice protests last year was selected Monday to be Fitchburg's next top cop.
The city's Police and Fire Commission voted 3-2 to hire Alfonso Morales, who had been criticized in Milwaukee for ordering officers to fire tear gas and pepper spray at people protesting George Floyd's murder and for how his department had policed Black communities since his appointment in 2018. That city's fire and police commission demoted him in August 2020.
A judge later overturned Morales' demotion and said he could return as chief, but the city and Morales reached a settlement that saw him resign and collect $627,000.
Fitchburg Mayor Aaron Richardson said he supports his city's Police and Fire Commission in its decision to select Morales. Asked whether he was concerned about the way Morales left Milwaukee, Richardson said he believes that if there were any concerns, the commission would have chosen the other finalist, Salt Lake City Police Department Capt. Vic Siebeneck.
"I think that ultimately I trust the PFC to make the right choice for Fitchburg," Richardson said. "I'm going to support their choice."
Morales was given a conditional offer of employment. Assuming he passes drug, physical and psychological evaluations, he will be sworn in as Fitchburg's chief.
"I look forward to working with him here in Fitchburg," Richardson said.