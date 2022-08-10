 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
CONSTITUTIONAL OFFICERS

Fitchburg mayor ekes out close win in Democratic primary for treasurer

  • 0
Wisconsin Capitol Dome

Camera: Canon 5D, tripod.

 Timothy Hughes

Fitchburg Mayor Aaron Richardson eked out a close win Tuesday in the race for the Democratic nomination for state treasurer and will face Cottage Grove attorney John Leiber in the November election.

Much of the duties of the constitutional office have been reassigned by lawmakers over the years to unelected but expert government agencies. Its sole remaining constitutional duty is serving on the Board of Commissioners of Public Lands, which manages $1.4 billion in state trust funds that provide money for educational needs. Nevertheless, 62% of voters in an April 3, 2018, referendum voted against a bid to eliminate the office.

Richardson has said his priorities as treasurer would be promoting financial literacy and looking to increase homeownership by bringing a rent-to-own program Fitchburg has piloted to the entire state.

Leiber, the Republican, has said his two goals for the office are to keep its budget as small as possible and protect and increase the $1.4 billion in trust funds. He opposes expanding the office.

People are also reading…

Richardson beat Wausau radiologist Gillian Battino by about 9,000 votes out of more than 438,000 cast for three primary candidates and despite raising far less money than his opponents. The Associated Press did not call the race for Richardson until 8:44 a.m. Wednesday.

The current treasurer, first-term Democrat Sarah Godlewski, led the campaign to save the office, then won the race to lead it. She did not run for reelection so she could run for U.S. Senate, but dropped out of that race on July 29.

Election Day: Who's on the ballot in the Dane County area?

In addition to statewide races for governor, attorney general and U.S. Senate, there are local contests for Assembly and Congressional seats in the Aug. 9 primary. Before you cast a ballot, learn more about the candidates running.

Candidate Q&A: Governor Republican Primary
Local Government
topical

Candidate Q&A: Governor Republican Primary

  • Mitchell Schmidt | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Republicans running for the chance to face Democratic Gov. Tony Evers this fall will meet in the Aug. 9 primary.

Candidate Q&A: Attorney General Republican Primary
Local Government
alert

Candidate Q&A: Attorney General Republican Primary

  • Lucas Robinson | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Former state lawmaker Adam Jarchow, Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric and conservative lawmaker Karen Mueller are running to be the Republican nominee for Attorney General on Aug. 9. 

Candidate Q&A: Lieutenant Governor Democratic Primary
Local Government
topical alert

Candidate Q&A: Lieutenant Governor Democratic Primary

  • Mitchell Schmidt | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Two Democratic candidates will meet in the Aug. 9 primary for lieutenant governor.

Candidate Q&A: Lieutenant Governor Republican Primary
Local Government
topical alert

Candidate Q&A: Lieutenant Governor Republican Primary

  • Mitchell Schmidt | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Eight Republicans are running in the Aug. 9 primary for lieutenant governor.

Candidate Q&A: Secretary of State Democratic Primary
Local Government
topical alert top story

Candidate Q&A: Secretary of State Democratic Primary

  • Mitchell Schmidt | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Wisconsin's longtime Secretary of State Doug La Follette will face Dane County Democratic Party chair Alexia Sabor in the Aug. 9 primary for the seat.

Candidate Q&A: Secretary of State Republican Primary
Local Government
topical alert top story

Candidate Q&A: Secretary of State Republican Primary

  • Mitchell Schmidt | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Three Republicans all seeking to shift election administration from a bipartisan board to an elected office will meet in the Aug. 9 primary for secretary of state.

Candidate Q&A: State treasurer Democratic primary
Local Government
topical alert

Candidate Q&A: State treasurer Democratic primary

  • Mitchell Schmidt | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

With Sarah Godlewski running for U.S. Senate, the state Treasurer's seat is up for grabs this fall.

Candidate Q&A: State treasurer Republican primary
Local Government
topical alert

Candidate Q&A: State treasurer Republican primary

  • Mitchell Schmidt | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Republicans John Leiber and Orlando Owens will meet in the Aug. 9 primary.

Candidate Q&A: 2nd Congressional District Republican Primary
Local Government
topical alert top story

Candidate Q&A: 2nd Congressional District Republican Primary

  • Mitchell Schmidt | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Two GOP candidates will meet in the Aug. 9 primary, with the winner going on to face incumbent U.S. Mark Pocan, D-Black Earth, in the general election.

Candidate Q&A: 3rd Congressional District, Democratic Primary
Wisconsin Elections
alert top story

Candidate Q&A: 3rd Congressional District, Democratic Primary

  • 0

Four Democrats are vying in the Aug. 9 primary to replace retiring U.S. Rep. Ron Kind in a toss-up district.

Wisconsin's 6th Congressional District incumbent Republican sees moderate primary challenge
Local Government
topical alert top story

Wisconsin's 6th Congressional District incumbent Republican sees moderate primary challenge

  • Elizabeth Beyer | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Douglas Mullenix, of Menasha, faces an uphill battle if he plans to unseat incumbent Glenn Grothman, of Glenbeulah.

Candidate Q&A: Assembly District 33 Republican Primary
Local Government

Candidate Q&A: Assembly District 33 Republican Primary

  • Will Kubzansky | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

The Jefferson mayor faces a farmer who accepts that Joe Biden won the 2020 election. The winner faces Rep. Don Vruwink, D-Milton, who was redrawn into a new district.

Candidate Q&A: Assembly District 43 Democratic Primary
Wisconsin Elections

Candidate Q&A: Assembly District 43 Democratic Primary

  • 0

Two candidates are vying for the Democratic nomination to represent Wisconsin Assembly District 43, which is currently held by Rep. Don Vruwink

Candidate Q&A: Assembly District 45 Democratic Primary
Local Government
alert

Candidate Q&A: Assembly District 45 Democratic Primary

  • Lucas Robinson | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

A member of the Beloit City Council and a Dodgeville High School teacher are vying for the seat currently held by Democratic Rep. Mark Spreitzer. 

Candidate Q&A: Assembly District 46 Democratic Primary
Local Government

Candidate Q&A: Assembly District 46 Democratic Primary

  • 0

Five Democratic candidates will face off Aug. 9 for the Assembly seat that has been held by departing Rep. Gary Hebl, D-Sun Prairie, for the last two decades.

Candidate Q&A: Assembly District 79 Democratic Primary
Local Government
alert

Candidate Q&A: Assembly District 79 Democratic Primary

  • Lucas Robinson | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Heavily-Democratic, the party's race for the 79th Assembly District features a Dane County Board supervisor and a former NASA employee. 

Candidate Q&A: Assembly District 80 Republican Primary
Local Government
alert

Candidate Q&A: Assembly District 80 Republican Primary

  • Alexander Shur | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Covering much of western Dane County as well as some of Iowa and Green counties, the 80th Assembly District has been held for 20 years by retiring Rep. Sondy Pope, D-Mount Horeb.

Candidate Q&A: Assembly District 80 Democratic Primary
Local Government

Candidate Q&A: Assembly District 80 Democratic Primary

  • 0

Five Democrats are vying for the Assembly seat of retiring Rep. Sondy Pope, D-Mount Horeb in the Aug. 9 primary.

0 Comments

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics