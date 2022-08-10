Fitchburg mayor ekes out close win in Democratic primary for treasurer

Fitchburg Mayor Aaron Richardson eked out a close win Tuesday in the race for the Democratic nomination for state treasurer and will face Cottage Grove attorney John Leiber in the November election.

Much of the duties of the constitutional office have been reassigned by lawmakers over the years to unelected but expert government agencies. Its sole remaining constitutional duty is serving on the Board of Commissioners of Public Lands, which manages $1.4 billion in state trust funds that provide money for educational needs. Nevertheless, 62% of voters in an April 3, 2018, referendum voted against a bid to eliminate the office.

Richardson has said his priorities as treasurer would be promoting financial literacy and looking to increase homeownership by bringing a rent-to-own program Fitchburg has piloted to the entire state.

Leiber, the Republican, has said his two goals for the office are to keep its budget as small as possible and protect and increase the $1.4 billion in trust funds. He opposes expanding the office.

Richardson beat Wausau radiologist Gillian Battino by about 9,000 votes out of more than 438,000 cast for three primary candidates and despite raising far less money than his opponents. The Associated Press did not call the race for Richardson until 8:44 a.m. Wednesday.

The current treasurer, first-term Democrat Sarah Godlewski, led the campaign to save the office, then won the race to lead it. She did not run for reelection so she could run for U.S. Senate, but dropped out of that race on July 29.