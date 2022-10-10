Fitchburg Mayor Aaron Richardson says he won’t run for third term

Fitchburg Mayor Aaron Richardson on Monday morning said he won’t run for a third term.

Richardson, who is running for state treasurer, said in a statement that won’t run for mayor in the spring no matter how the treasurer’s race turns out.

“Fitchburg is in a strong position to build on the successes we have had and to take on the challenges we will face,” Richardson said. “This is the right time for me to step aside.”

Richardson said accomplishments during his time as mayor included increasing pathways to homeownership, accelerating Fitchburg’s transition to renewable energy, and raising the pride flag for the first time over city hall.