A Fitchburg Democratic state lawmaker who is paralyzed from the chest down says Assembly Republican leaders broke the state open meetings law last month by not revealing when early-morning votes would be held to enact a package of controversial laws during a lame-duck session — and he's asking that those votes be voided as a consequence.
Rep. Jimmy Anderson, D-Fitchburg, said in an interview with the Wisconsin State Journal this week he will file a verified complaint Thursday with Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne.
The complaint, an advance copy of which was provided to the State Journal, asks Ozanne to file a lawsuit on behalf of the state against Assembly GOP leaders by alleging they violated the state open meetings law.
According to state law "no duly elected or appointed member of a governmental body may be excluded from any meeting of such body."
Anderson was not present for key votes on the controversial lame-duck laws that he opposes, one of which curtailed early voting dates and the powers of the governor and attorney general.
He said that happened after he asked Assembly Republican leaders, the night before the vote, when it would be held — but got no answer. The State Journal has requested a response from the offices of Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke and will add it to this story if received.
Anderson said health and logistical issues related to his disability — he was paralyzed in a 2010 car accident and uses a wheelchair — prevented him from being able to sit in the state Capitol all night and wait for votes to be held on the measures.
Anderson said he must coordinate his arrival and departure from the Capitol with health aides who drive him and help with other daily tasks. Also, Anderson said doctors have advised him, for health reasons, not to sit in his wheelchair for more than 16 hours at a time.
Lawmakers originally planned to convene the afternoon of Dec. 4 to pass the bill package. After a series of closed door meetings throughout the afternoon and overnight, they emerged in the wee hours the morning of Dec. 5 and passed the bills, sending them to Gov. Scott Walker, who later signed them.
"I just remember waking up and the vote had already happened. I was frustrated," Anderson said. "I represent my district and I’m supposed to be there to act in the process."
Anderson later was able to have his votes paired on two of the bills, a process by which two lawmakers, typically from opposite parties, arrange to have their votes offset each other to account for an excused absence. But Anderson noted he wasn't able to cast other procedural votes related to the bills and wasn't able to speak about them during the Assembly debate.
According to the state open meetings law, "any action taken at a meeting of a governmental body held in violation of this subchapter is voidable" upon an action brought by the state attorney general or the district attorney of the county where the alleged violation occurred.
Anderson said the experience was particularly jarring because he said most lawmakers and legislative staffers have been very helpful addressing issues related to his disability since he took office in 2017.
The Assembly sergeant-at-arms office has gone to lengths to ensure he can participate fully, Anderson said, such as building a device to help him cast votes on the Assembly floor. They also have provided a special clip-on microphone to Anderson that allows him to give speeches on the Assembly floor while the chamber is in session.
"This is the first time I’ve ever run into an instance where the Legislature has put up a barrier in front of me and said 'No, you’re not allowed to participate,'" Anderson said. "It’s hurtful and it’s wrong."
Ozanne could not immediately be reached Wednesday to comment on Anderson's complaint.