Fitchburg council candidate drops out, write-in still possible

One of the candidates for a Fitchburg City Council seat, who survived the Feb. 16 primary election by one vote, said Friday she intends to move and will not accept election to the seat.

Shawnicia Youmas edged Nicholas DiMiceli 185-184 in the primary for District 3, Seat 5, and was set to face former mayor Jay Allen in the April 6 general election. Allen received 192 votes in the primary.

Though she’s dropping out of the race, Youmas’ name will still appear on the ballot.

It’s too late now for anyone else to get on the ballot, Deputy City Clerk Jami Erickson said, because nomination papers needed to be filed by Jan. 5.

But anyone who wishes to be considered by voters for the seat can still mount a write-in campaign. Reid Magney, spokesperson for the Wisconsin Elections Commission, said anyone considering a write-in campaign needs to file a campaign registration statement with the Fitchburg city clerk by April 2, which is the Friday before the election.

Magney said the registration tells the clerk to look for those write-in votes when votes are counted on election night. It also allows candidates to raise money for campaigns.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.