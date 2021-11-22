Fitchburg considers renaming City Hall after Frances Huntley-Cooper, first Black mayor

Fitchburg officials are considering renaming City Hall after its former mayor Frances Huntley-Cooper, the first and still only elected African American mayor in state history.
Michael Johnson, the president and CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County, sent a letter to current Fitchburg Mayor Aaron Richardson requesting the name change on Monday, and some City Council members are already expressing support.
"It's definitely something I would be in favor of," said Ald. Joe Maldonado, 1st District, noting that Huntley-Cooper was a role model for him.
Maldonado said he's open to drafting a resolution to change the name of the Fitchburg City Hall to the Frances Huntley-Cooper Municipal Building, but he needs to "understand the details a little bit more."
Maldonado said he wants to make sure Johnson gets a chance to bring his proposal to the floor of the City Council. Johnson said he has been told he will get invited to present at a council meeting in late January.
Ald. Julia Arata-Fratta, 2nd District, said in an email to Johnson that the change is "a great idea."
"It is time to recognize her," Arata-Fratta said.
As the only Black person in Wisconsin history elected to lead a city, Huntley-Cooper is a "beloved trailblazer, role model and leader in our region," Johnson said. The only other African American to serve as mayor was Marvin Pratt, who was acting mayor of Milwaukee in 2004.
"The young people of your city and generations thereafter need to see that representation matters to the City of Fitchburg," Johnson wrote to Richardson. "I hope you will consider passing a resolution naming your City Hall after (Huntley-Cooper)."
Richardson said he thinks Huntley-Cooper should be "recognized or memorialized in some way," but he doesn't know if renaming the City Hall is "the best way," mainly because the city has never done that before.
The city has named certain halls or offices after people, but not a whole building, Richardson said. It may make more sense to name the City Council Chambers after Huntley-Cooper, Richardson said, but all options are on the table. He and city leaders need to research the process more.
"This all came up today," Richardson said. "It's something we'll be talking about more."
Huntley-Cooper served as Fitchburg's mayor from 1991 to 1993. Before that, she had been a City Council member since 1987, and council president in 1990.
She has won several awards for her work in government and was elected as a delegate for President Barack Obama during the 2008 Democratic Convention, Johnson wrote in his letter.
Outside of elected office, Huntley-Cooper worked in social services and social work for nearly 30 years, including for the Department of Workforce Development and the Dane County Department of Human Services. She is now retired.
Locally, she's on the board for the Capital City Hues newspaper and is a charter member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority.
Richardson said he's "proud to have (Huntley-Cooper) be a Fitchburg resident."
Black Power: The 42 most influential African-Americans of 2018, according to Madison365
Madison365, an online magazine highlighting people of color in Wisconsin, lists the most influential African-Americans in Wisconsin.