Fitchburg considers renaming City Hall after Frances Huntley-Cooper, first Black mayor

"The young people of your city and generations thereafter need to see that representation matters to the City of Fitchburg," Johnson wrote to Richardson. "I hope you will consider passing a resolution naming your City Hall after (Huntley-Cooper)."

Richardson said he thinks Huntley-Cooper should be "recognized or memorialized in some way," but he doesn't know if renaming the City Hall is "the best way," mainly because the city has never done that before.

The city has named certain halls or offices after people, but not a whole building, Richardson said. It may make more sense to name the City Council Chambers after Huntley-Cooper, Richardson said, but all options are on the table. He and city leaders need to research the process more.

"This all came up today," Richardson said. "It's something we'll be talking about more."

Huntley-Cooper served as Fitchburg's mayor from 1991 to 1993. Before that, she had been a City Council member since 1987, and council president in 1990.

She has won several awards for her work in government and was elected as a delegate for President Barack Obama during the 2008 Democratic Convention, Johnson wrote in his letter.