Fitchburg City Council divided on renaming City Hall after first Black mayor, Frances Huntley-Cooper

A request to rename the Fitchburg City Hall after former Mayor Frances Huntley-Cooper — the first and still only elected African American mayor in Wisconsin history — was met with a mixed response from City Council members Wednesday, with some arguing that city halls shouldn’t be named after people at all.

During the city's first discussion of the proposal, council members agreed that Huntley-Cooper is a trailblazer who deserves to be honored, but disagreed on how. A few said naming a park or building a statue would be better because legislative buildings are "the people's house."

The name change hasn't been formally proposed, but a few council members said they planned draft a resolution that, if approved, would rename Fitchburg City Hall as the Frances Huntley-Cooper Municipal Building.

On Wednesday, the council heard testimony from more than a dozen members of the public on the renaming, all of whom were in support. Among them were representatives of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County, which started advocating for the change in November.

"We want to make sure that all kids have an opportunity to see somebody that looks like them and that they are celebrated in your city," Boys & Girls Clubs president and CEO Michael Johnson said.

The meeting was informational, but three of Fitchburg's eight City Council members — Alds. Joe Maldonado, Julia Arata-Fratta and Gabriella Gerhardt — committed to supporting the name change. Asked what his position was, Mayor Aaron Richardson declined to take a stance.

Ald. Jim Wheeler, 4th District, said he believes some buildings — including fire stations, police stations and Capitol buildings — should not be named after people, even the most highly qualified, such as Huntley-Cooper. He said doing so "removes 'we the people' from center stage."

"I’m really torn. This is a house — the people’s house. It's for everybody," Wheeler said. "Should we elevate a person more than democracy?"

Wheeler suggested a statue of Huntley-Cooper outside of City Hall instead. Ald. Dave Herbst, 1st District, who felt similarly, suggested a park.

Johnson said Huntley-Cooper was a public servant for all Fitchburg residents, so he doesn't think the renaming would detract from democracy. Gerhardt said even though it is rare for a city to name its city hall after a person, with Huntley-Cooper the honor is warranted.

"I think we should strongly consider that this might be the right choice for our community," Gerhardt said.

Serving as Fitchburg's mayor from 1991 to 1993, Huntley-Cooper is the only Black person ever elected to lead a city in Wisconsin. The only other African American to serve as mayor was Marvin Pratt, who was acting mayor of Milwaukee in 2004.

Before that, Huntley-Cooper had been a City Council member since 1987 and council president in 1990. She has won several awards for her work in government and was elected as a delegate for former President Barack Obama during the 2008 Democratic Convention.

Outside of elected office, Huntley-Cooper worked in social services and social work for nearly 30 years, including for the Department of Workforce Development and the Dane County Department of Human Services. She is now retired.

Said Maldonado: "Whether it be her career as social worker, her involvement in civic organizations and her work mentoring youth even after her retirement, I think having her name on our building is a very symbolic gesture of what our community can be."

