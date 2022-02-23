Fiscal bureau's Bob Lang, 'the gold standard,' awarded for public service

In a Capitol that's rife with partisan disagreement, one thing Wisconsin lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have agreed on for decades is that when it comes to the state’s finances, Bob Lang’s word is gospel.

Lang, who has served in the state's nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau since 1971, with more than 40 years spent as the agency's director, is known by Republicans and Democrats alike as Wisconsin's most authoritative figure when it comes to state financial outlooks, fiscal analyses on bills and a constant aid throughout the complicated biennial budget process.

On Wednesday, the Tommy G. Thompson Center on Public Leadership presented Lang with its inaugural Tommy G. Thompson Distinguished Public Leadership Award, an accolade presented to individuals who have "committed themselves to public service, worked tirelessly to advance sound public policy, and exhibited virtuous leadership."

"How in the hell can anybody spend 50 years in this Capitol and have everybody say nice things about them?” former Gov. Thompson said during Wednesday's award ceremony. "There’s only one person and that’s the individual that we’re honoring.”

Lang and the bureau's roughly 30 staff members provide regular assistance to lawmakers on proposed legislation and are a near-constant presence during the two-year budget process, which involves hundreds of pages of analysis and hours of debate. The agency also serves as staff for the Joint Finance Committee.

"Although this award is presented to me, it is clearly a recognition of those individuals, former and current," Lang said. "Each day I am proud to be a part of this organization and honored to be with them in our work for the Legislature and the people of our state."

A native of Menasha, Lang received his B.A. in History from Beloit College before serving as staff sergeant in the U.S. Army in Vietnam. After receiving his master's in political science and education from University of Wisconsin-Madison, Lang was hired as an analyst with the fiscal bureau by Dale Cattanach, who started the agency a few years earlier.

The Assembly on Wednesday passed on a voice vote AJR 141 honoring Lang's career and public service, which spans more than four decades and the administrations of nine governors, from Patrick Lucey to Tony Evers.

“The impact that you’ve had on the Legislature is more special than you probably realize," Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, said to Lang. "It’s both parties, both chambers, outside the building inside the building, in the administration — you are the gold standard."

Lang's agency also provided analyses to both sides of the aisle at the height of contentious debates over former Gov. Scott Walker's Act 10 legislation that drastically limited collective bargaining rights for most state and local workers in 2011.

Lang was tasked with calling the role in a short-notice committee meeting called by legislative Republicans seeking to push through the measure after Senate Democrats fled the state in an attempt to halt the vote.

Sen. Janet Bewley, D-Mason, who joined the state Assembly at the start of the battle over Act 10, recalled Lang as someone who used "numbers with kindness and utmost respect."

"He gave us the information fairly and we always knew we could count on it," Bewley said. "It was like a foundation that did not quake."

Wednesday's award wasn't the first time Lang has been recognized for his role in the state. In 2007, the National Conference of State Legislatures awarded him the Steven D. Gold Award, which recognizes significant contributions to public financial management in intergovernmental relations and state and local finance.

Outside the fiscal bureau, Lang has served in multiple leadership roles, including with the La Follette School of Public Affairs Board of Visitors. He's also been recognized for his service by Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Dane County, Rotary Club of Madison and United Way of Dane County.

"You’ve honored every organization you’ve belonged to, you extol a degree of leadership, fondness and friendship wherever you go," Thompson said. "Don’t you ever retire."

