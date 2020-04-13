First results in for April 7 Wisconsin election: Joe Biden, Donald Trump win primaries

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Presumptive nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden easily won Wisconsin's Democratic presidential primary as he remains the last candidate standing in a field that initially included well over a dozen.

Meanwhile, U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders — who bested Hillary Clinton to carry the state's presidential primary in 2016 — trailed with 29% of the vote to Biden's 65%, according to unofficial results compiled by the Associated Press, with 27% of precincts reporting.

While the Vermont senator was officially in the race through Election Day last week, he suspended his campaign one day later. On Monday, before results were reported, he endorsed Biden in the race.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump, the only Republican presidential candidate on Wisconsin ballots, was quickly declared the winner of that race after local clerks began posting results Monday afternoon.

The results were among the first to be released nearly a week after the election itself. Local clerks were barred from posting unofficial results on Election Night stemming from an earlier court order.