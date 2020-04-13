First results in for April 7 Wisconsin election: Joe Biden, Donald Trump win primaries

Presumptive nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden easily won Wisconsin's Democratic presidential primary as he remains the last candidate standing in a field that initially included well over a dozen.
Meanwhile, U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders — who bested Hillary Clinton to carry the state's presidential primary in 2016 — trailed with 29% of the vote to Biden's 65%, according to unofficial results compiled by the Associated Press, with 27% of precincts reporting.
While the Vermont senator was officially in the race through Election Day last week, he suspended his campaign one day later. On Monday, before results were reported, he endorsed Biden in the race.
Meanwhile, President Donald Trump, the only Republican presidential candidate on Wisconsin ballots, was quickly declared the winner of that race after local clerks began posting results Monday afternoon.
The results were among the first to be released nearly a week after the election itself. Local clerks were barred from posting unofficial results on Election Night stemming from an earlier court order.
The presidential campaigns had diverged in their messaging to voters last week Tuesday, as some headed to the polls amidst the novel coronavirus pandemic. In the lead-up to the spring general and presidential primary, all three of the campaigns had encouraged Wisconsinites to request and turn in their absentee ballots.
But on Election Day, as Trump Victory -- a combination of the Republican National Committee and Trump campaign -- continued pushing voters to turn in their absentee ballots, officials also advised voters to participate in person “if they felt comfortable," a spokeswoman said last week.
For Biden's and Sanders' campaigns, campaign staff said they continued to push mail-in voting as an option.
Wisconsin unofficial election results also showed a series of other Democratic presidential candidates scraped at least 1% of support, including U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg.
