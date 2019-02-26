Madison Water Utility on Tuesday released its latest PFAS contamination testing results, which showed about the same levels of two common forms of the toxic chemical in Well 15.
However, the tests were checked for more kinds of PFAS than ever before. More types of the chemicals were found, and their combined concentration rose, according to data from the water utility.
Tests analyzed at two labs averaged 11.4 parts per trillion, which is below a controversial U.S. Environmental Protection Agency health advisory of 70 parts per trillion for the compounds, the water utility said in a statement.
One lab found 56 parts per trillion for all 10 PFAS compounds it detected, while the other lab reported 45 parts per trillion for eight compounds.
Water sampled in October found a combined concentration of 41.5 parts per trillion for six PFAS compounds that were detected.
More than 3,000 types of PFAS have been synthesized by industry for use in products such as nonstick pans, food wrappers, fabric protectors, and firefighting foam.
They have been linked to a variety of serious health problems. The Wisconsin Air National Guard base on Madison's North Side is the likely source of the drinking water contamination.
PFAS levels approaching 40,000 parts per trillion have been found in soil and shallow groundwater under the base, but the military says it can't afford to investigate further or begin a cleanup. Under a special agreement between the military and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, the usual timetable for a prompt cleanup has been discarded.
Because the National Guard hasn't tested off the base, it's difficult to know where PFAS is spreading and whether heavier concentrations will reach drinking water.
The water utility began a program of monthly tests to help ensure that increased concentrations are noticed sooner rather than later.
In the latest tests, water sampled on Feb. 5 was checked for more types of PFAS than in previous sampling going back to Aug. 1, 2017.
