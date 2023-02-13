The first of 20 F-35 jets should arrive at Madison's Truax Field in late April or early May, a public affairs officer with the Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing said Monday.

The planes will replace aging F-16s that had been stationed at the base since 1992 but which left for good in October. An F-16 that took off from the base on Sunday to shoot down an unidentified object over Lake Huron is officially part of the 148th Fighter Wing in Duluth, Minnesota.

Truax Field is undergoing roughly $120 million worth of construction to accommodate the 20 new jets. In the meantime, pilots from other units around the country have been flying F-16s out of Madison in support of the Guard's homeland defense mission.

Truax's former fleet of F-16 Fighting Falcons replaced the A-10 Thunderbolt and were the eighth plane type flown by the Air National Guard unit since it was formed in 1948.

Last fall, Wisconsin National Guard pilots flew the last of the unit's 25 F-16s to bases in Arizona, Colorado, Maryland, New Jersey and Texas, where they will be flown by other units.

The jets, built in 1987, have another five to 10 years of service remaining, according to the military.

Despite community division and concerns about noise and pollution, the Air Force selected the 115th in 2020 as one of the nation's first National Guard units to fly the F-35, which at a cost of more than $1.7 trillion is the Pentagon's most expensive weapons program.

