First case of Brazilian COVID-19 variant found in Wisconsin

The first case of the Brazilian variant of COVID-19 — a third strain that spreads more rapidly and easily than the original strain of the virus — has been discovered in Wisconsin, according to the state Department of Health Services.

DHS said the new variant of the virus was confirmed in the state on Thursday. The new variant has unique mutations that may affect the ability of antibodies, generated through previous COVID-19 infection, or COVID-19 vaccination to recognize and fight off the virus.

According to DHS, the newest variant, P.1, was first discovered in four travelers from Brazil who were tested at an airport near Tokyo in early January and may be able to infect people more easily than the original virus strain.

Two other variants have also previously been confirmed in Wisconsin. So far, the state has confirmed 78 cases of the B.1.1.7, also known as the British variant; and two cases of the B.1.351 variant, also known as the South African variant.