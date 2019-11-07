Assembly Republicans on Thursday failed in their effort to overturn three of Gov. Tony Evers' budget vetoes, the first time the Legislature has made an override attempt in 9 years.
Republicans, who control 63 of 99 seats in the Assembly, were unable to muster any Democratic support to achieve a required two-thirds vote for the override effort to succeed. Despite Thursday's setback for Republicans, they may be set to usher in a resurgence of veto overrides in the New Year.
Under new Assembly rules, they can attempt a veto override multiple times. They could also target other gubernatorial vetoes not attempted Thursday.
A two-thirds majority is required in both the Assembly and Senate to override a governor's veto. The last time lawmakers attempted to override a gubernatorial veto was in 2010, when Assembly Democrats failed to gain enough support to override former Democratic Gov. Jim Doyle's veto of a bill that would strip the governor's power to appoint Department of Natural Resources secretaries.
The three override votes failed 62-34 along party lines. Republicans failed to achieve the necessary two-thirds vote for the effort to succeed.
Republicans are targeting three budget vetoes of legislative items Republican leaders said all lawmakers should support. Vos said he brought the bills to the floor because Republicans thought they could persuade a handful of Democrats to break ranks.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and Majority Leader Jim Steineke, R-Kaukauna, said the veto overrides were meant to ensure Wisconsinites have access to health care and mental health treatment. Vos and Steineke haven't ruled out passing separate legislation to address the topics taken up in the unsuccessful veto override attempts.
But Democrats are opposed to the overrides, contending they were undertaken rashly and served as political cover for Republicans' decision to reject Evers' call to pass gun-control legislation in special session.