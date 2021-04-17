Findorff gets first F-35 contract to construct flight simulator facility at Truax

The nonprofit group Safe Skies Clean Water Wisconsin has filed two lawsuits, one claiming the Air Force and National Guard Bureau failed to follow the law when it considered the impacts of its basing decision, and the other that the military disregarded the potential impact construction projects in preparation for the F-35s will have on harmful chemicals known as PFAS, which have been found in soil and groundwater under the base and are believed to be connected to contamination of Starkweather Creek, Lake Monona and at least one Madison municipal well.