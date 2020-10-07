Finding the right fit for Madison's next police chief

“If not, I think they're just sort of wasting our time and resources,” Adams said.

At a Sept. 14 meeting, the PFC discussed the variety of views they have heard throughout the search process. Some commissioners requested additional input from the community to inform their work, especially as the pandemic has made it harder to hear from those who are most affected by policing.

“It’s always difficult to get the most marginalized people to be able to split their attention between their urgent needs and things like this,” Commissioner Jacquelyn Boggess said. “They are the most impacted by the police and the institution of the police in whatever way that is. Whether it’s wonderful or terrible, they are the most impacted.”

Wray, the former Madison chief, said the new department head will have to engage and actively listen to community members in formal and informal ways. Also, the person should have a clear understanding of their own biases and the role they play in institutional racism.

A chief should also ensure officers are living out the ethics and values of the department, be competent and possess a character that builds trust. Wray said if someone is willing to listen, demonstrate empathy and “take different perspectives and come up with a way to move forward,” that person could be a great chief.”