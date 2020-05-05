Financially strapped Madison water utility looks to postpone rate hike amid economic turmoil

Have your say

The Public Service Commission will hold a hearing at 10 a.m. on May 15 to consider Madison Water Utility’s request for a rate increase.

Members of the public can participate by phone or listen online.

Call toll free (855) 947-8255. If unable to connect, users can call (630) 424-2356. The meeting passcode is 8333379#.

The hearing will be streamed live at psc.wi.gov, though listeners will not be able to participate through the webcast.

For assistance call (800) 766-1863.

Written comments can be submitted through May 21.