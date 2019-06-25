Madison’s Finance Committee recommended renewing a five-year contract with City Attorney Michael May, despite concerns expressed by a community group focused on policing issues.
May, who was first hired in May 2004, has worked for the city for over 15 years. Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway submitted May’s appointment to the committee for approval. The City Council will vote on the contract July 2.
“If you look at the body of my work outside of, apparently, this one ad hoc committee and its people who have taken issues with some of the things I’ve done, I think I’ve provided good service to the city of Madison over 15 years,” May said Monday.
The committee took a voice vote Monday to approve the contract, with Ald. Rebecca Kemble, District 18, voicing opposition. Kemble said she would be able to support a more limited contract of one or two years.
“We’re in a new administration,” Kemble said. “I would like to give (Rhodes-Conway) the chance to set her own standards for behavior and competence in her managerial positions, which is why I would support a one- or two-year contract, but I can’t support a five year contract.”
The contract would run from July 2 until May 17, 2024. Yearly salary for the position would be $170,309.
Through the negotiating process, Rhodes-Conway included language around preparing an annual work plan and conducting annual evaluations, including establishing departmental goals, assessments and challenges. She said she plans to include similar language in future contracts.
“If I am going to suggest to our managers that they conduct regular reviews or evaluations of their staff, I of course have to do that myself,” Rhodes-Conway said.
Community concern
Among other duties, the city attorney represents the interests of the city in all legal matters, provides leadership in the development and codification of all legal opinions prepared by the City Attorney’s Office and offers expertise in consulting with and advising city officials in complex legal matters.
Members of the Community Response Team, a group of Madison residents working to address policing and public safety issues that formed following the officer-involved shooting of Paul Heenan in 2012, called on the city to terminate May’s contract.
“Attorney May has failed to show the competence, diligence, and, frankly, the integrity required to serve as the city attorney of Madison,” CRT member Greg Gelembiuk said.
Amelia Royko-Maurer, another member of the CRT, said the team has found it necessary to corroborate May’s opinion with other legal professionals.
“I think that it's rather strange that you have a city attorney that needs to be checked by other attorneys to make sure that the information being provided is in the city’s best interest and not just the best interest of the police chief,” Royko-Maurer said.
In two letters sent to the mayor and alders, the team outlined several incidents starting in 2015 through the month of May 2019 claiming that May or assistant city attorneys failed to provide accurate information, failed to “honestly and effectively” counsel the city on legal matters involving the police department and failed to be courteous to the public.
“Madison requires a city attorney who is nonpolitical, highly professional, careful in their thought process and conclusions, and able to serve as a trustworthy source of valid legal advice,” the team said. “Not only has Attorney May failed to meet these fundamental requirements of his job as city attorney but evidence strongly suggests he is unable to recognize when he failing in this manner.”
Most recently, the team highlighted the May 21 City Council meeting, during which alders were discussing the committee appointment of Gelembiuk to the Madison Police Department Policy and Procedure Review Ad Hoc Committee, which was formed in 2015 following the police shooting death of Tony Robinson.
During that meeting, Ald. Paul Skidmore, District 9, asked May about a situation when he felt Gelembiuk disrespected city staff. In reference to a May 9 Public Safety and Review Committee meeting, May said Gelembiuk referred to some work of the city attorney’s office as being a piece of “four letter word for excrement.”
The CRT said May’s statement was false and an “effort to malign” Gelembiuk’s reputation, explaining that May was referring to a letter Gelembiuk had previously written that included legal analysis from an attorney who used the phrase “piece of shit.”
In a memo responding to the CRT’s May 28 letter, May apologized to the mayor, City Council and Gelembiuk for his comments, which he called “inappropriate.”
“I am usually very careful about not wading into the Council’s area of policy issues, but I failed to do so here,” May said. “The question from Alder Skidmore did not ask for legal advice or procedural advice, which is what I am here to provide. I should have declined to answer on those grounds, but I did not. I was wrong and I apologize.”
The City Council ultimately approved Gelembiuk’s appointment.
May said he strongly disagrees with the CRT’s letter, maintaining that he stands by his work and the work of the city attorney’s office. May supported his legal advice and the advice of assistant city attorneys in seven policy questions raised by the CRT, including use-of-force standards.
In an email sent to the mayor and all alders documenting the back-and-forth between May and the CRT, May said the CRT letter is “wrong and reflects a misunderstanding” of the city attorney’s role.
“I stand behind the legal work my office has done over the years,” May said. “My client is the city of Madison and it is to that entity that I owe a duty of loyalty and zealous representation.”
Support for May
Apart from police issues, no other examples of legal disputes with the city attorney’s office were brought forward.
Ald. Mike Verveer, District 4, said it is important for the committee to recognize that replacing May as city attorney would not change the Madison Police Department’s policies and procedures.
“Except for issues relating to the ad hoc committee, you’ve heard no concerns relating to (May) and his performance as a manager,” Verveer said. “As our lead attorney, I think he’s already given us sound legal advice.”
Assistant City Attorney Lara Mainella, who is also the president of the labor association representing attorneys in the city’s office, spoke in support of May. Mainella has worked for May since he took the job in 2004.
As a boss, Mainella said he is easy to work with, supportive and helpful in explaining the complexity of representing a larger governmental entity.
“I believe he’s representing his client the city of Madison correctly,” Mainella said.