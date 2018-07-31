Try 1 month for 99¢
The Eastpointe apartments in Madison's Darbo-Worthington neighborhood, above, were connected under the city's pilot program to extend internet service to four low-income neighborhoods.  

 JOHN HART

Madison’s Finance Committee approved extending a deadline for a comprehensive study of a citywide broadband network and authorized an audit of the city’s fiber optic cable network Monday.

The Fiber to the Premises program, which is being studied by Columbia Telecommunications Corporation, will provide a recommended model and cost benefit analysis of expanding the city’s internet network to every resident and business in Madison.

Sarah Edgerton, the city’s chief interim information technology director, said the second extension is needed to give CTC more time to include the results of a low-cost internet pilot program that ended this summer into its report.

“This is a really big decision they are putting forward to the City Council,” Edgerton said.

An expanded program could cost the city $150 million over a four-year construction window, an original estimate from the consultants showed. The new deadline for the complete report is Oct. 16.

The committee also signed off an agreement with CTC to conduct an audit of the city’s fiber optic cable network, totaling over 100 miles, over an eight-year window. The proposed contract price is not to exceed $98,000 each year.

Edgerton said the consultants would be inspecting each fiber optic cable and labeling each one with the owner’s identification.

“We need to know all of our assets in the city, and we don’t have a complete understanding of all of our assets,” Edgerton said. “We want to make sure that what we think it’s being used for, it’s being used for.”

